Titans strike early in taming Tigers

The plan was for Lee’s Summit West pitcher Jordan Weber to share time in the circle in Tuesday’s softball game against Lee’s Summit. A comfortable early lead and a couple of uncomfortable escapes changed those plans.

Given a five-run lead in the first inning, Weber went on to throw seven shutout innings and wriggle out of two bases-loaded jams as the Titans rolled to an 8-0 Suburban Gold Conference victory over the Tigers at Legacy Park.

“She pitched her tail off,” West softball coach Eric Doane said. “We were looking at doing a combination on the pitching tonight, but the way she was working out of jams, I said, ‘As long as you feel good it’s yours to win.’”

Weber, a sophomore, is the Titans’ No. 2 pitcher behind ace Daphne Plummer. She did give up five hits and five walks, but she still worked her way through two tough innings to preserve her shutout.

In the second inning, Weber walked the Tigers’ Julie Sexton to load the bases and then got Brooke Perry to fly out to right with help from a diving catch by Addison Besermin. Lee’s Summit loaded the bases again in the third by getting two hits and a walk with one out before Weber coaxed two groundouts.

“Jordan has a tendency to be a little too fine with her pitches sometimes,” Doane said. “But she has the ability to bear down in some really tough situations and really focus and make the pitch to get out of things.”

West, 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference, made Weber’s job easier by taking a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Maddie Harris singled home the first run in the two-out rally, and Carson Staponski drove in two more with a double. A passed ball and an error also brought home runs.

A double by Kloee Arbuckle and a sacrifice fly brought home two more runs in the third and a groundout scored another in the fourth.

“That’s a great way to start,” Doane said. “We put balls in play and kept pressure on the defense and made things happen.”

Lee’s Summit, 4-2 and 0-2, couldn’t make much happen after the second and third innings. The Tigers also committed five errors, and all coach Stacey Moore could do afterward was shake her head in disbelief.

“There is nothing I could say that could explain how we played today,” Moore said. “We didn’t have it together, we weren’t focused … we just didn’t have it.”

West now has a big conference win and a some payback from their last meeting, when the Tigers beat the Titans 6-3 in extra innings Aug. 24 in the Greater Kansas City tournament final. The Titans, Doane said, were definitely thinking about that game Tuesday.

“We’re out to win every game,” Doane said. “Is there a little added incentive to get a little revenge on that game? Yeah, you bet.”

WILD WIN FOR BRONCOS: Gabby Whiting’s RBI-double in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Lee’s Summit North to a 5-4 victory over Raymore-Peculiar at North. Olivia Krehbiel homered and Marisa Davis had 13 strikeouts for the Broncos, who improved to 5-4 on the season.

FIRST WIN FOR EAGLES: Summit Christian Academy recorded its first win of the season with an 11-7 victory at West Platte. Faith Dickey went four-for-four and Kaylee Lunn drove in three runs for the 1-5 Eagles.