Broncos hold Tigers to one comeback

Bad things can happen when a volleyball team gets a little too complacent. Lee’s Summit North learned that lesson Tuesday night.

And much to coach Shelby Hoffman’s delight, the Broncos are good at applying what they’ve learned.

North was one point away from winning the first set against Lee’s Summit when the Tigers battled back from seven points down and won in a see-saw finish. But after dropping that first set, North turned up the intensity and rolled to a 27-29, 25-16, 25-13 Suburban Gold Conference victory at the Tigers’ Field House.

“I think that they were confident with it and probably let their guard down a little too much,” Hoffman said. “They realized it and probably learned from that mistake and then brought it back for the second and third games.”

North, 3-3, appeared to have the first set well in hand when it had the serve and a 24-17 lead. The Broncos’ Mandy Kilgore hit a ball out of bounds for the Lee’s Summit first point, and the Tigers suddenly started finding shots all over the floor.

“We were on the attack,” Lee’s Summit coach Julie Carver said. “We were serving tough, keeping them out of their offense and we were swinging at the ball.”

Randi Johnson, who led the Tigers with nine kills, combined with Vanessa Anudike for a block that scored the game-tying point. Two ties and four lead changes later, Claire Wagner scored the game-winning point on a shot that deflected off the back row.

“I think that we got a little bit comfortable,” North senior Aubree Bell said. “We got a little comfortable with the scoring and then we relaxed and we played it safe. So we just can’t play it safe next time.”

Bell and the rest of the Broncos’ big hitters made sure they came out firing for the next two sets. Alex Haffner had four scoring shots as the Broncos opened up the second set with a 14-6 run. Bell had three kills and an ace during a 12-5 run to open the third set, which North ended with a 10-3 run after the Tigers had pulled within 15-10.

“Our girls were off to a slow start but eventually they decided they like playing together and liked playing as a team,” Hoffman said. “And they showed it.”

Lee’s Summit also got five kills from Courtney Fletcher and four each from Wagner and Taylor Stout. And for one brief rally, Carver got to see the Tigers at their best.

“When things are working and we’re playing well that’s what we look like,” Carver said. “We’ve just got to perform at that level more consistently.”