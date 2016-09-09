Moreno resigns from finance committee

In an email sent to Mayor Randy Rhoads and Mayor Pro Tem Rob Binney on Sept. 2, Lee’s Summit City Councilman Chris Moreno said he’s resigning from the Finance and Budget Committee.

In the email, he said he’s taken a new private sector job that prevents him from attending the meetings, which he said start at 2 p.m. He said he plans to stay on the Community and Economic Development Committee, which he stated in his email meets at 6 p.m. He also said he’ll continue as liaison to the Liveable Streets Advisory Board and the Lee’s Summit Housing Authority.

The city’s meeting schedule shows the Finance and Budget Committee and the Economic Development Committee meetings start at 4 p.m., although the city website also lists a 6 p.m. meeting start for the Economic Development Committee. Councilwoman Diane Forte, chairwoman of the development committee and staff liaison Mark Dunning said the meetings are at 4 p.m.

It’s unclear whether it will be possible for Moreno to attend the economic development committee meetings.

Moreno said he had taken a job as a client representative, but declined to say with what company. He said he’ll continue his roofing businesss part time.

He said with his work schedule, he will be unable to attend meetings until after 5:30 p.m., adding that he’s hoping the meeting time for the development committee will change.

Mayor Randy Rhoads said the city’s procedure would be to have Binney nominate a replacement for Moreno on the budget committee, and that appointment would need approval from the full council.

Binney said that Councilman Craig Faith, an alternate for the committee, could serve in Moreno’s place until he could decide on an appointment for a replacement.