Car show to help Lee’s Summit police officer

Lee’s Summit police are raising funds to help Officer Shawn Rath, who is being treated for cancer.

A car show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fun House Pizza, 4005 NW Blue Parkway, will benefit Rath and his family, with 50 percent of the pizza sales that day going to the family. Rath is a 10-year veteran at the police department and an eight-year military veteran.

Staging for cars begins at 11 a.m. and there will be trophies awarded for “People’s Choice.” Votes are $1. A raffle will take place every 15 minutes, with 100 percent of raffle proceeds going to Rath. Prizes include Chiefs and Royals tickets, and 20 tickets to the Summer of Freedom concert featuring Trace Adkins. Jack Stack Barbecue, Hy-Vee East, Chick-fil-A and Diamond Muffler have donated gift cards.