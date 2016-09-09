Trooper who rescued woman from burning car is honored

A Missouri state trooper was honored for his quick action in pulling an accident victim from a burning vehicle.

Trooper Jim Thuss on Aug. 27 was awarded the Daughters of American Revolution Distinguished Citizens Medal by the Prairie Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The medal is presented to an individual, eighteen years of age and older, who fulfills the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism.

Last February, Trooper Jim Thuss, a 19-year veteran of the highway patrol, rescued Becky Crawford, after the vehicle she was driving was hit by a car fleeing Thuss at speeds exceeding 100 mph and running a red light.

Thuss ran to the passenger side of Crawford’s vehicle to find her severely injured. He climbed inside to get her out of her seat belt and pulled her across the console and away from the burning car.

Ron Crawford, Becky’s husband, said “If Trooper Thuss had not risked his life to pull her out of that flaming car; she wouldn’t be with us today. For him to enter that burning car was a very courageous act and he definitely saved her life. He`s a genuine hero, absolutely.”

The driver of the other car was charged with resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and possibly charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

Thuss said, “It was a team effort that day - other officers, troopers, and citizens stopped to help.”