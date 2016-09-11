Fall style session comes to Summit Fair

To help shoppers learn about what’s new and trendy for fall, the Summit Fair Shopping Center is hosting a fall style session on Saturday afternoon.

The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m. at the shopping center, southeast of Interstate 470 and U.S. 50 in Lee’s Summit.

Jana Meister of JanaStyle will give visitors personalized style and shopping advice on the latest fall fashion trends in Suite U at 860 N.W. Blue Parkway, next to LOFT. There will be giveaways, beverages, appetizers from Portable Chef and more.

For makeup and hair trends, guests can sample new fall products at the complimentary blush, lip and hair style bar. The first 100 visitors will receive a goody bag with coupons and product samples.

The free event is sponsored by Lee’s Summit Lifestyle magazine. Proceeds from prize package raffle tickets will benefit the Stephanie Vest Foundation in Lee’s Summit.

The foundation is named for Stephanie Renee (Krider) Vest, a mother of three who died at age 34 in December 2008 of a rare form of lymphoma. According to its website, the foundation offers financial and emotional support to young parents facing a cancer crisis.