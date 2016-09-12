Council considers waste disposal options

Lee’s Summit Councilman Rob Binney wants to reconsider having the city contract with one trash hauler to serve all residents.

It was a plan rejected a couple of years ago when it caused an uproar among residents who wanted to make their own choices.

“I know what a fun battle that was in the past,” Binney said at the Aug. 18 council meeting. “I’m putting it on the table. I know the barrage that will come at us, but the two companies that caused that barrage are not with us.”

The other council members didn’t comment.

Binney brought up the idea in response to an announcement that the Lee’s Summit School District was closing its recycling bins to the public. The city already had closed its two free drop-off recycling centers when privatizing the city landfill. Part of the justification was the availability of the school program.

Binney said that Town & Country Disposal and Deffenbaugh Industries were each recently acquired by bigger waste disposal companies. After those business deals, many Lee’s Summit residents were dissatisfied with service from WCA Waste Corporation, which bought Town & Country. After the transition, residents complained to the city of delays in their trash pickups.

Deffenbaugh ended its free recycling program used by Lee’s Summit School District, and began charging the district for picking up recyclables. School officials responded by ending public recycling.

Binney said he wants the council to look for a way to reopen its north recycling center, which was on Douglas Street near the municipal airport.

The councilman said he expects the subject will get closer scrutiny in the next months. He noted that the Lee’s Summit Public Works Department had been talking with Kansas City about a cooperative project for the recycling center.

Councilman Chris Moreno said he thinks the city does need to consider waste disposal options.

“I have major concerns about the near elimination of public recycling centers in Lee’s Summit,” Moreno said. “It’s bad for our city and further encourages illegal dumping. Our city has an obligation to address this issue.”

While he has proposed tightening regulations on haulers, Moreno said he isn’t comfortable forcing residents of Lee’s Summit to use one hauler because others have failed to pick up trash on time.

“We need to first discuss performance requirements tied to trash-hauler licensing, protections for homeowners and HOAs; and a bidding process across the board that recognizes and values locally owned businesses,” Moreno said.

The school district’s decision to close its recycling bins to the public was forced by economics.

Ron Cox, director of purchasing and distribution for the Lee’s Summit School District, said that Deffenbaugh ended the free program because of low market prices for the recyclable materials.

It proposed to charge for picking up recyclables instead of paying $12.50 per ton rebate on the material.

“They did a 180 on the program,” Cox said. The impact was going to be about $25,000 for the district.

Schools are losing about $9,000 they got annually from the company in payment for the recyclables. Cox said individual schools used that money for buying things like spelling bee awards or providing new clothes for children who needed assistance.

And Deffenbaugh would charge $14,000 for supplying bins and picking up the material, if it maintained the same number of bins used previously. Cox said the district is “right sizing,” by reducing the number of bins and relocating them for more efficient operation. Some schools had up to seven bins, he said, but the plan is to reduce the total.

The district decided it had to pull the plug on providing free recycling to all residents.

Cox said the school district is committed to recycling as a way to be environmentally responsible, and next year it will look for a vendor that can give it better options.

Residents who prefer to use drop-off sites, instead of paying for curbside service, aren’t happy at the prospect of driving to Blue Springs or Independence to find a drop-off center.

Some are going to give up recycling.

“Between this and the horrid trash service — kind of wants to make you burn your trash,” resident Sheri Lauber posted on Facebook.

She said it was a tongue-in-cheek post about how a “progressive” Lee’s Summit was taking a large step backward. She said she thinks recycling should be free because it reduces the amount of trash going into landfills and the trash companies can sell material they collect.

She had been taking aluminum to a scrap metal recycler and other materials to the drop-off centers. When they closed, she dropped off accepted material to the schools, cardboard to Blue Springs and glass to the Ripple Glass sites. Now with the school bins closed to her, it’s just not worth the effort.

“It truly is a frustrating situation as it seems there are no viable options for ‘doing the right thing’” Lauber said. “I will not be burning trash, but I will not be recycling either.”