Lane to close on U.S. 50

Crews will close one lane of westbound U.S. 50 at Blackwell beginning tonight and through Sunday for lane striping.

The work is scheduled between 7 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday. Once complete, westbound traffic will be diverted to new lanes for a few months, enabling crews to begin construction of the new interchange.

This work is part of the Blackwell Road project that will include a new interchange, extending Blackwell Road south to Oldham Parkway, extending the outer road, Blue Parkway and Oldham Parkway to Missouri 7.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all motorists to always wear safety belts and be alert for slowed traffic, narrowed lanes or a reduced number of lanes.