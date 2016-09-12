Bright Lights to shine on young thespians

If all the world’s a stage, the spotlight is growing as Bright Lights Institute brings new theater-focused programming to Lee’s Summit and young people across the Kansas City area.

Building on its summer-long camp programming – concluding with a production of “Junie B. Jones the Musical” — the non-profit Bright Lights Institute will begin an after-school enrichment program next week for students interested in theater and the performing arts.

Starting Sept. 12, students in kindergarten through 12th grade will have the opportunity to perform in skits, develop improvisation techniques, learn choreography and engage audiences as members of the Bright Lights Troupe.

“This fall, Bright Lights Institute is looking for students who have a passion for the performing arts,” said Program Executive Steve Cohen. “Working together to produce audience-friendly performance art – the script, the sets, the choreography, the originality — our fall students will learn teamwork, perseverance, leadership and creativity. While the final show is a goal, the fun and the real growth will come from the brainstorming, the relationships amongst the kids and the journey to put together an exciting evening of entertainment.”

The typical school classroom, Cohen noted, cannot focus on these skills.

“Our kids seek ways to think outside the box and dream bigger than the options on a standardized test. Students and parents looking for an activity where a kid can be stretched and be a part of the overall creative process – not just assigned a role with lines to be memorized – will really thrive in our program.”

Classes will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Summit Park Church, 2818 N.E. Independence Ave. in Lee’s Summit. The 14-week program ends with a Variety Showcase night on Dec. 16.

A group of educators with more than 50 years of teaching experience are part of the Bright Lights team, including four Lee’s Summit residents: Adrianna Valle, performing arts director; Katie Wilcox, communication consultant; Renae Kitchin, operations director, and Kathy Reynolds, educational consultant.

“We can’t wait to show off to the parents and the community all we’ve accomplished this fall,” Valle said. “Parents will be amazed to see what their kids can do when they’ve been allowed to be clever, creative and a little crazy.”

Parents interested in enrolling students this fall should contact info@brightlightsinstitute.com or call 816-866-8254. Go to www.brightlightsinstitute.com to learn more.