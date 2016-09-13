Superintendent search officially begins

Search timeline

The deadline for applications to be submitted for the superintendent position is Nov. 11.

Other key dates:

Sept. 30 — Survey launched to identify traits the community and educational staff desire in a candidate. Survey likely will be open for a week to 10 days.

Oct. 5 — Consultants will conduct focus groups with teachers and members of the community. The consultants discussed potentially holding the focus groups at the administrative building.

Oct. 13 — Survey results and focus group results shared at the Board of Education meeting.

Week of Dec. 5 — Consultants present five or six candidates to the board.

Week of Dec. 19 — Interviews with finalists held. Board goes out to dinner with two or three finalists.

Week of Jan. 2 — Contract negotiations

Jan. 19 — New superintendent introduced.