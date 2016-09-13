Superintendent search officially begins

A hired consulting firm is now accepting applications for the Lee’s Summit schools superintendent position.
Last week, the Board of Education met with a hired consulting firm, B.W.P. & Associates, to discuss search parameters.
The firm is charging $19,000 for its services, plus up to $6,000 for expenses.
Based on a timeline prepared by the firm, Jan. 19 is the target date to introduce the new superintendent to the community.
Mark Friedman, a consultant with the firm, said he expects the position will garner widespread interest.
“You’re really the plum school system in the state right now,” Friedman told the board.
The board came to a consensus to advertise the position in both online and print publications. After a brief discussion, members voiced support for a 60-day advertisement through the American Association of School Administrators for $640, and a $1,200 advertisement with Education Week — a national news publication.
“You’re doing what you need to do to get the best person,” Friedman said.
Another consultant, Anne Noland, said superintendents are hired internally in 50 percent of the firm’s searches. Even so, Friedman advocated for the widespread advertising.
“Your constituency will want to know if an internal person selected, that they’ve earned that check,” Friedman said.
Noland added internal applicants are treated equally as any other candidate while also honoring the fact that the applicant works for the district.
Board President Bob White called for analyzing superintendents’ salaries in comparable districts.
“If we come in way below market, that’ll restrict our ability to hire,” White said. “But we have to be sensitive as a community to the salary.”
Board member Bill Baird called for returning to a more “traditional” contract for the next superintendent.
“What I mean is that if there’s an allowance ... that’s in the contract,” Baird said.
Former superintendent David McGehee resigned earlier this summer. McGehee’s resignation terms, which the board approved, pays him $450,000 in two payments over the course of the next year.
McGehee had been the highest paid superintendent in the state prior to his resignation.
“There are things that evolved that you wouldn’t think you’d need, and it wasn’t in there,” Baird said, indicating McGehee’s contract.
Interim Superintendent David Benson said the board is sensitive to “spiking” salaries.
“It (the next superintendent’s contract) can’t be structured the same,” Baird said. “It will make us look better, to be honest.”