Teen’s skateboarding exploits gaining worldwide attention

KJ Dillard’s name resonates in the annals of skateboarding.

The 19-year-old from Lee’s Summit currently sits in 22nd place on a list of teenage skateboarders worldwide based on a YouTube performance report.

The report states that all the videos Dillard has been featured in or tagged in on YouTube have accumulated more than 206,000 views.

The designation is posted by www.boardr.com, a skateboarding-centric website.

To boot, Dillard is in the running for skateboard trick of the year for his “NBD” from June. “NBD” is skateboard parlance for never been done.

He attempted the trick at least 50 times before he nailed it. The video then went viral.

Now, he’s up for a $10,000 prize as part of Fox Sport’s Street League Skateboarding Trick of the Year. Online voting continues through the end of the year at www.trickoftheyear.streetleague.com/#entry/BINVkvGjsvr.

Dillard’s feat is currently No. 106 in voting out of thousands of submissions.

The exposure has taken Dillard’s skateboarding game to a higher level. The video has received more than 250,000 views on Instagram and 210,000 views on Facebook, Dillard said.

“It is pretty cool that Street League posted my video,” he said.

In the video, Dillard rides the board on an elevated concrete-based platform called a grind box. He stands with his right foot on the front of the board to control it.

As he slides across the block of concrete – Dillard’s left foot is clearly disengaged from the board – he flips the board with his right foot and in mid-air reconnects with both feet before hitting the pavement to finish the move.

Dillard said he if he garners enough votes to win trick of the year, he plans to divide the winning purse with family, friends and a charitable cause.

“I just want to continue to try to be a positive role model,” he said.

For more on Dillard’s skateboarding career, follow him on Instagram @kayjaydill or Twitter @kayjaydill.