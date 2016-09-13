At 19, natural entrepreneur finds vocation, profit

Costs vary widely depending on the size and nature of a project. Free estimates are offered.

It all started with a gumball machine procured on the cheap from a swap meet.

The machine cost $20. M&Ms cost $7. After one week, his father’s coworkers had splurged on the candy to the tune of $25, paid in quarters.

With expenses nearly paid off, Justin Schulmeister could smell profit. He was 12 years old.

Schulmeister is the founder of Royal Door, a garage door installation and repair service. He’s 19 now and in his ninth month as a business owner. In the first four and a half months he grossed about $40,000. Since then, he’s grossed $80,000.

Those figures are before taxes and expenses are deducted, but they show his business is on the rise.

His business savvy can be traced back to that first candy sale when he was 12, and how he recognized the potential for expansion.

“Within the next year, I bought 10 to 15 candy machines,” Schulmeister said. “I was probably making about $500 to $600 a month in quarters and dollar bills.”

He placed the machines around town, mostly at manufacturing companies. He gave his company a name: J.D.S. Vending — for his initials.

“But of course I’m 12, so I didn’t have it filed with the state,” he joked.

Schulmeister attended Lee’s Summit North High School, but beginning as a junior he spent half of his schooldays at the Herndon Career Center in Raytown, a career and technical school.

His father, a software programmer, is adept around the house and always recruited Schulmeister for help on projects.

“That’s where I learned all this stuff,” Schulmeister said.

After high school, he worked full-time for Mar Building Solutions, where he installed garage doors.

He was 18 when he conceived of opening his own business and had recently turned 19 when he opened Royal Door in January.

His biggest challenge in the beginning was finding work.

“One of my struggles is being as young as I am,” Schulmeister said. “Quite a few jobs, I show up to: ‘You’re younger than all of my sons. How do I know you’re going to do a good job?’”

To engender confidence, he offers a one-year warranty. If an issue arises with a customer’s garage on a Sunday night, he’ll drive over to fix it, free of charge.

“I can’t afford to do a bad job for someone,” Schulmeister said. “It’s easy enough to write a bad review.”

His strategy seems to be working. Fifteen people have written reviews about his business on Google, and all gave him 5 out of 5 stars.

The comments from customers portray Schulmeister as punctual, amicable and professional beyond his years.

Schulmeister said that with business expanding, he may soon make his first employee hire.

He’s also considering purchasing his first house. For now though, he’s living with his parents, like he was when he started his business, to save money.

He recommended to other young entrepreneurs to start out when personal expenses are minimal.

“It would’ve been hard for me to pay rent, utilities and build up my business,” he said. “That’s starting without any money at all. It’s different with $30,000 or $40,000 in the bank, but I’m talking about a person starting with very little but the knowledge of what they’re doing.”

That’s how Schulmeister did it, and by all indications his efforts are paying off.