Broncos come home, whip Park Hill

Lee’s Summit North had to go 10 games into its schedule before playing its first home soccer match of the season. Parker Moon made sure Monday’s home opener was well worth the wait for the Broncos and their fans.

Moon recorded a hat trick – his second in less than a week – and led North to a 5-1 victory over Park Hill in a Suburban Gold Conference match at Bronco Stadium. After starting the season with two tournaments and three conference road games, Moon said it was a pleasure to finally get to play in familiar surroundings in front of a friendly crowd.

“Playing half your season away is kind of difficult,” Moon said. “Coming home is kind of relaxing.”

The Broncos didn’t want Park Hill to relax and made it a point to pressure the Trojans from the start. Park Hill, which already had lost twice to North this season, found few opportunities to create goals while the Broncos continued to pepper the Trojans’ goal most of the game.

“We wanted to put an emphasis on getting that first goal,” North coach Ryan Kelley said. “They’ve been struggling and we really didn’t want them to feel like they could get in the game and get a rhythm.”

Moon, a senior midfielder, started his three-goal night with a 25-yard blast that found the upper right corner of the net just over eight minutes in. He combined with forward Dasean Ransburg for two second-half goals, the first on a feed from the top of the box with 33 minutes to play and another on a cross with 25 minutes to go. Ransburg scored the Broncos’ final goal on a counter with 10 minutes to play.

“We work really well together,” Moon said. “I always know that get if we get it to him, he’s going to hold it up, he’s going to plug it back through and he’s going to find me.”

And that helped Moon find his second hat trick of the season, the previous coming Sept. 7 in a 4-0 win over Blue Valley (Kan.) North in the semifinals of the KAMO Tournament in Overland Park. North lost to Shawnee Mission East 3-1 Saturday in the tournament final.

“He’s been on a nice run here of late,” Kelley said. “He’s scored some nice goals and he’s creating a lot; he’s getting some assists and he’s been very dangerous out there on the field.”

Moon also assisted on the Broncos’ second goal, setting up a flick by Ethan Francis that put the Broncos up 2-0 with 8:48 left in the first half. Park Hill, which didn’t a shot off until late in the half, then threatened to make a game of it when Kyle Timmerman put in a shot from the top of the box with 4:40 to play.

“Right off the bat we did a good job,” Kelley said. “But as the half went on we got a little complacent. We lost a bit of focus and made some mistakes we can’t make.”

Moon’s two first half goal refocused the Broncos, and put them well on their way to improving to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in conference heading into tonight’s showdown with Lee’s Summit West. Park Hill fell to 3-7 and 0-4.

TITANS BLANK RAY-PEC: James Perkins scored two goals to lead Lee’s Summit West to a 5-0 victory over Raymore-Peculiar Monday at Titan Stadium. Nick Lumbard, Trevon Lewis and Rhys Harrington also scored for the Broncos, who improved to 8-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference. Goalkeeper Alex Wood was credited with the shutout.