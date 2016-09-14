Tigers shut down Rock Bridge

Another stellar night for the Lee’s Summit defense led to another easy victory for the Tigers Friday night.

Lee’s Summit held Columbia Rock Bridge’s offense in check while the offense rolled up five touchdowns in the first half for a 36-0 victory in Columbia.

Lee’s Summit, 3-1, outgained Rock Bridge by more than 200 yards and shut down the Bruins’ rushing attack. Rock Bridge, 0-4, never could get its offense going, and the Tigers put the game away with four straight TD drives before halftime.

An interception set up the Tigers’ first touchdown, an 18-yard pass from Dalton Hill to Somaj Brewer late in the first quarter. The Tigers tacked on a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

Hill added a 19-yard TD pass to Bruce Andrews early in the second quarter, and Sam Buckner scored from 54 yards out on the Tigers’ next possession to make it 22-0.

Lee’s Summit’s defense turned in its biggest play of the game in the second quarter. Rock Bridge running back Nate Peat slipped through the Tigers defense on a dive play and raced upfield for a big gain, but the Tigers’ Dante Davis chased him down and forced Peat to fumble before he reached the end zone.

Lee’s Summit went on from there to score two more times before the half on TDs from Salvatore Garozzo, first on a 9-yard run and then on a 6-yard carry as the half ended.

Lee’s Summit will meet Olathe (Kan.) East Friday night as part of the inaugural Sunflower-Suburban Showdown. The new series pits teams from the Sunflower League in Kansas against the Suburban Conference.