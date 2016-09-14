Broncos slop to third place in Ray-Pec meet

After heavy rains the night before turned Raymore-Peculiar’s cross country course into a 5-kilometer Slip ’N Slide, Lee’s Summit North coach Greg Surface knew Saturday would be more about surviving than finishing fast.

Had the boys race not been the first of five scheduled for the Ray-Pec Invitational, Surface may have thought twice about letting his Broncos run, as some of the 35 teams on hand for the meet did. But Surface also saw the race as a good test to see how his team could handle the slop if they had to encounter it again.

“If they hadn’t been in the first race, I would have been a little more concerned,” Surface said. “State, sectionals and districts could be the same way, so I thought we’d take advantage of the opportunity and see how we do with it.”

Turns out North did pretty well, placing third out of 15 teams in the large school division. The Broncos had a team score of 86 points, trailing only Olathe (Kan.) East (58) and Jefferson City (62). Junior twin brothers Drew and Matt Reis led the way for the Broncos, taking fifth and sixth with times of 17 minutes 12.20 seconds and 17:16.20.

The week before, Matt and Drew Reis ran times in the 16:40-range in placing first and third in North’s Solsberg Invitational at Lake Jacomo. But they weren’t the only runners slowed down by the muck and the mire. Two wooden bridges on the “Panther Island” part of the course were especially slippery, as were some tight turns in that area. That part of the course was closed off for the last two races – the junior varsity girls and freshmen boys – after conditions deteriorated even more.

“It was very muddy,” Drew Reis said. “It was so slick you had to watch your footing everywhere. On the bridges it was really easy to slip so I had to really watch where I was running there.”

The Broncos also had Jacob Eidson place 18th, Parker Anderson 27th and Coleman Crosby 30th to round out their team score. While the Reis brothers hoped to be faster, Surface said the Broncos still accomplished their main goal.

“We concentrated on competing today and not worrying about times,” Surface said. “I know they’re frustrated because their times aren’t where they wanted them to be, but I was pleased with how we did today.”

North girls coach Ryan Shortino had planned to field a full team in the girls varsity race but entered just two runners instead. The Broncos had Alex Jahn place 66th and Haley Hall 87th.

“We saw it was pretty wet,” Shortino said. “We decided not to chance anything.”

Lee’s Summit’s girls placed 11th among the large schools with 326 points. The Tigers had Carly Byrne place 54th, Addison King 57th, Reygan Hubbard 63rd, Anna Williams 71st and Emily Woodruff 81st.