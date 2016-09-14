Summit Christian spoils Sherwood’s homecoming

The homecoming football game is supposed to be a memorable high school experience. Summit Christian Academy made Sherwood’s homecoming contest Friday night something the Marksmen would rather forget.

Summit Christian scored early, and often, in routing Sherwood 59-0 in a Crossroads Conference game shortened to three quarters after a lengthy weather delay. That was still enough time for the Eagles to rack up nine touchdowns and take control with a 34-0 first-quarter lead.

According to Marksman head coach Alan Hughes, the only positive takeaway was that only one Sherwood player was injured.

Despite the lopsided outcome, Summit Christian head coach Dalton Vann thought the Marksmen put out a good effort.

“They had some kids out there fighting,” Vann said after the Eagles moved to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in the conference. “Those kids were fighters; they played their butts off.”

It wasn’t all bad for the Marksmen. Late in the second quarter Sherwood, 0-4 and 0-3, mounted and impressive drive covering 40 yards in four minutes.

When it was all over, eight Eagles crossed the goal line, led by quarterback Sam Huckabee who completed four of eight passes for 49 yards, and three touchdowns. Sophomore Braeden Campbell was the top rusher with 84 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run, and was one of three Eagles with more than 50 rushing yards.

SCA’s defense was also impressive, holding Sherwood to just 30 total yards, all on the ground.

Huckabee began SCA’s first-quarter onslaught with a 6-yard touchdown run. Zach McConnell returned an interception 30 yards for the Eagles’ next score, and Huckabee soon after threw a 7-yard TD pass to Jon Scire to make it 20-0.

Malek Looney scored on a 23-yard run, and Scire caught another TD pass from Huckabee, a 14-yarder, to close out the first-quarter scoring.

SCA added three more touchdowns in the second quarter on a 6-yard pass from Huckabee to Josiah Vigliano, a 10-yard run by Jake McIlhaney and a 66-yard run by Blake Roudebush. Campbell’s 73-yard TD run capped the scoring in the third quarter.

In the third quarter Vann emptied his bench and let the junior varsity rack up some Friday night time under the lights.

After losing its season opener, SCA has now won three straight and outscored its opponents 155-12 in its last three games. But the Eagles face a stiff test Friday night at home against Skyline, which beat the Eagles 55-18 for one of their two losses last season. SCA, in fact, has yet to beat the Class 1 power Tigers in three tries.

Skyline, 2-2, has been rough on the Eagles the last three seasons, but this year Vann believes it might be different.

“I won’t lie to you; they are a team we want to beat,” Vann said. “Our kids are looking forward to playing them. They have handed it to us a few times. We are an older group now, bigger and stronger and faster.”