Mistake-prone Titans hold off Broncos

Three turnovers. Seven penalties, three of which negated touchdowns. Allowing a scoring drive that lasted almost an entire quarter.

And yet, Lee’s Summit West snuck out a victory.

While so much went so wrong for the Titans on a Saturday afternoon at Lee’s Summit North, there’s one thing that did go right. The Titans’ defense, after getting gouged for most of the first half, put the clamps down in the second half and allowed the Titans to escape Bronco Stadium with a 21-13 victory.

West, 2-2 overall and in the Suburban Gold Conference, held North, 0-4 and 0-4, to three first downs from the start of the second half until the Broncos mounted a late scoring drive. And that defense gradually swung the momentum back to the Titans after the Broncos ended the first half with a touchdown that capped a 22-play, 82-yard drive.

“Our coach told us we were a shutout defense and we need to play like one,” West defensive back/wide receiver Mario Goodrich said. “So we came out and started playing like we did our first three games.”

West’s defense spent most of the first half on the field after turnovers and mistakes stymied the Titans’ offense. West took the opening kickoff and marched downfield for an 18-yard touchdown run by Goodrich, but the Titans’ next two possessions ended with quarterback Cole Taylor throwing interceptions.

North’s Nyles Thomas accounted for the second pick, which put the Broncos on their 18-yard line with 8 minutes, 28 seconds left in the second quarter. West wouldn’t have the ball again – and then only briefly - until three minutes into the third quarter.

“Our offense just felt dead,” Taylor said. “We were hardly on the field in the first half and the two possessions we were, I turned it over.”

Taylor could only watch as North quarterback Caleb Aston used a short-pass attack to march the Broncos down downfield. Aston, who threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, completed 14 of his first 15 passes, including a three-yard touchdown pass to Jamil Naser with 14 seconds left in the half to tie the score. Da’Ron Davis, who finished with 11 catches for 80 yards, kept the drive alive with a 36-yard over-the-middle catch on a third-and-20 play.

“We made a mistake as far as coverage and they made a great play and from there they just kind of marched the ball down,” West coach Vinny Careswell said. “Coach (Jerod) Kruse (the Titans’ defensive coordinator) made some really good adjustments at halftime and things changed.”

But West still struggled as the defense stiffened. A roughing the passer call wiped out a pick-six TD as the third quarter started. And on the first play after a 53-yard punt return by Goodrich put the Titans on the North 20, the Broncos Daunte’ Walker recovered a fumble on a run up the middle by Phillip Brooks.

Four plays after having another TD wiped out by a penalty, West finally broke on top with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Taylor with 6:41 left in the second half. Brooks, who rushed for 172 yards on 17 carries, broke loose for a 58-yard TD run with 4:43 to go.

Aston, who completed 22 of 35 passes, connected with Cameron Hairston for a 12-yard TD pass with 3:07 left. But the Broncos would get no closer, and the Titans would get a victory in spite of themselves.

“You’re not going to win a lot of football games if you keep committing errors,” Careswell said. “So our goal is to eliminate penalties in particular and them miscues and mistakes on both the offense and the defense. We’ve got to clean it up.”

The game, which was postponed a day after severe storms were forecast for the Lee’s Summit area Friday night, was selected to be part of the Great American Rivalry Series. Started in 2004 by the website iHigh, the Great American Rivalry Series highlights high-school football rivalries across the country. Goodrich was selected most valuable player for the game.