Lee’s Summit news in briefBriefs

Art Contest

Aspiring Missouri art students are invited to enter the free competition illustrating the theme “Above the Clouds” for the 2017 International Aviation Art Contest.

Student artists, ages 6 to 17, can create drawings illustrating the wonder of what those in the aviation world can see above the clouds. The U.S. portion of the art contest is sanctioned by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA) and managed by the NASAO Center for Aviation Research and Education. Missouri entries will be judged by Missouri Department of Transportation Employees and winners go to the national competition and possibly the international level.

Artwork must be done by hand in indelible media including watercolor, acrylic, oil paint, indelible marker pens, felt-tip pens, soft ball-point pens, indelible ink or crayon. Media NOT permitted: pencil, charcoal or other non-permanent medium; computer-generated artwork; collage work involving the use of photocopies. The required format is A3 (11 3/4” x 16.5”). Or if this is unobtainable, the nearest possible equivalent. Artwork must not be framed or outlined with borders.

All artwork for the state competition must be postmarked and received by Jan. 20, 2017. Entries should be mailed to the Missouri Department of Transportation, Attn: Teresa Hall, PO Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102. For more information, call (573) 751-2589, or email s.hall@modot.mo.gov.

Road Closure

Crews closed Shenandoah Road from Blackwell Road to Kimbrough Lane this week and it will remain closed through March 2017.

Local traffic will detour using Langsford Road to Todd George Parkway.

The work is part of the Blackwell Road project that will include a new interchange, extending Blackwell Road south to Oldham Parkway, extending Blue Parkway (the north outer road) east to Route 7 and extending Oldham Parkway (the south outer road) to Route 7 and will be complete in May 2017. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all motorists to always wear safety belts and be alert for slowed traffic, narrowed lanes or a reduced number of lanes.

RecycleFest

While the city has ended most of its recycling programs, it will offer RecycleFest 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the City Hall parking lot, 220 SE Green St.

It is offered twice a year to celebrate Earth Day in the Spring and America Recycles Day in the fall. Residents can bring various unusual items to recycle at the event.

Items accepted:

• Sensitive paper documents (for shredding then recycling); up to 4 paper grocery sacks per household; no binders or combs. Staples and paper clips are accepted.

• Bicycles

• Athletic shoes (no dress shoes, sandals, or slippers)

• Keys

• Cell phones

• Rechargeable batteries

• Crayons

• Eyeglasses

• Hearing aids

• License plates

• Wine corks

• Prescription pill bottles (empty only, label removed)

• Tennis balls and golf balls.

For more information, go to the city website, www.cityofls.net, for more information.