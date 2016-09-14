Lee’s Summit councilman files for bankruptcy

By RUSS PULLEY

September 14, 2016 

Lee’s Summit Councilman Chris Moreno and his wife filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in late August.

Moreno faces a Jackson County Circuit Court judgment of $33,819 and accrued interest in the amount of $2,081 for a debt from a roofing company, Bull Contracting, which he owned with a partner.

In the filing Aug. 31, in federal court, the Morenos listed $209,660 in debts, including debts and loans connected to his roofing business, vehicle loans and small debts to banks, hospitals and others.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy would eliminate all of their debt, except about $60,000 in student loans which are not dischargeable in bankruptcy.

“Unfortunately, my former company was one of the three-fourths of construction startups that failed (in) year one,” Moreno said in written statement. “Because we chose to take a risk, and do what we could to keep it alive, over 80 percent of our dischargeable debt is business related. Therefore, we have sought the best legal solution for our future.”

