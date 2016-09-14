Rhoads touts progress in State of City speech

• Finance Director Conrad Lamb was appointed to the Study Commission on State Tax Policy for the State of Missouri, the only municipal officer on that commission set up by the state legislature.

• City Manager Steve Arbo this week is being recognized by the International City Manager’s Association for 30 years of service, 15 of them in Lee’s Summit.

• The Kansas City chapter of the American Public Works Association awarded Michael Park Professional Manger of the Year for Transportation and gave Kara Taylor the Community Involvement Award.

• Chris Bussen was named Professional Manager of the Year by the American Public Works Association.

• Dee Dee Tschirhart was awarded 2016 Missouri Association of Public Purchasing Buyer of the Year in the small-entity category.

• Ben Calia was named 2016 Missouri Association of Public Purchasing Manager of the Year in the small-entity category.

• Dena Mezger, director of Public Works, was named one of 2016’s Top 10 Public Works Leaders by the American Public Works Association.

In his annual State of the City speech Sept. 8, Mayor Randy Rhoads looked at the prosperity and accolades that have blessed Lee’s Summit over the past year.

He noted that the city has four departments accredited by professional organizations: police, parks, public works and most recently fire, which this year received its accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

“Lee’s Summit is in a rare and distinguished position of being one of only 10 cities in the nation to hold four national-level accreditations in its organization,” Rhoads said in his speech to city council members, business and government leaders at the City Council.

“Congratulations to all of the men and women who made these honors possible and to the great leadership in each of these departments.”

“One city, one vision, people serving people,” Rhoads said.

Rhoads said Lee’s Summit was still rebounding from the Great Recession, which strained the resources of many businesses and the city.

“Lee’s Summit has always found a way to overcome tough times,” Rhoads said, citing an 1885 fire that destroyed the town’s entire downtown business district. People rebuilt, and the city’s downtown has continued to be an important part of the city’s culture since then.

In 2002, the voters passed bonds to rebuild downtown streets and infrastructure. Rhoads said this year the city approved a Community Improvement District that will finance future projects to keep downtown moving forward.

Downtown is a bustling place with more shoppers and diners, and new shops and restaurants, Rhoads said.

“Foot traffic is increasing downtown, and it’s not all attributed to Pokemon Go,” Rhoads said, as the crowd laughed.

The city reached a high mark for economic development, with $1 billion in projects being started or completed for the year, Rhoads said.

He outlined several, including:

• Cerner investing $525 million at the Summit Technology Campus.

• QuikTrip planning a new store at Missouri 291 and Mulberry Street and rebuilding two other stores.

• Wal-Mart constructing a new store near Missouri 291 and Missouri 150.

• Hy-Vee East at Missouri 291 and Langsford Road expanding.

• Paragon Star and a soccer complex and entertainment district at View High Drive and Interstate 470 progress continues.

• A new movie house by B & B Theaters in New Longview announced.

• The Groves at Lee’s Summit, a light industrial development at Missouri 291; and Summit Orchard at Chipman and Ward roads, a commercial and multifamily project, approved and under development.

Rhoads remarked on the miles of sewer and water lines and roads which have been refurbished, and improvements to parks, like the Amphitheater at Legacy Park and the splash pad at Miller J. Fields Park.

He said the City Council has made some difficult decisions, including privatizing the city landfill.

“I know decisions aren’t always easy. I know decisions aren’t always popular,” Rhoads said. “In Lee’s Summit it’s important to remember we are making decisions today to ensure a better tomorrow.”

He said the council — in partnership with the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council, Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street and the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce — will continue to press for more progress.

“I cannot say this enough, we are so much better as a community when we work together,” Rhoads said. “One city, one vision, people serving people.”