Heart of the Summit raises $4,000 to benefit first responders

The annual Heart of the Summit race and walk on Saturday raised $1,000 more than last year’s event, collecting $4,000 for Lee’s Summit’s police and fire departments to supplement training or other needs.

Along with 150 entrants who participated in running or walking, a crowd of about 300 residents attended a pancake breakfast and other activities, said Kirby Asplund, a member of Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit, which organized the event.

“That really showed a lot of community support for the first responders,” Asplund said. The two departments will split the proceeds and decide how to use the money, he said.

The Rotary Club was delighted with the support from the community for the seventh annual event, which included performances by the Lee’s Summit High School drumline and the Pleasant Lea Middle School choir. The choir sung God Bless America and the national anthem.

At the run, Police Chief Travis Forbes and Fire Chief Rick Poeschl thanked the crowd for coming out early in the morning. They noted it was the eve of the anniversary of a national tragedy, Sept. 11, and a fitting time to honor first responders.

“We’ll always be there when you need us,” Poeschl said, “We hope you’ll be there when we need you.”