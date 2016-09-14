KC man charged in connection with Lee’s Summit robbery

A 28-year-old Kansas City man was charged Tuesday in the hold-up of a Lee’s Summit convenience store on Sunday.

Daniel D. Hooker, 28, faces charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a bond of $75,000.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11 Lee’s Summit police officers were called to the Rush Hour convenience store at 901 NE Colbern Road on the report of an armed robbery.

The clerk reported that a single suspect had entered the store, produced a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene driving onto Interstate 470 traveling northbound in a silver SUV, with another occupant. Officers with the Independence Missouri Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol located the vehicle traveling west on Interstate 70 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver fled along I-70 where stop sticks were deployed at Manchester, stopping the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in either the robbery or the pursuit. The investigation continues, the other occupant has not been charged.