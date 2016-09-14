New City Hall plaza under design

Conceptual designs have been created for a new City Hall Plaza on Green Street that would include a covered farmers market with space for about 50 stalls.

What the concepts have in common is rebuilding the current plaza, extending it across Green Street to take over the space where there is now a parking lot and two retail buildings. The plaza would include public restrooms.

The stage would be near the northeast corner of City Hall, with the farmers market on the east of Green Street.

The current set of steps at the City Hall’s front door would be replaced by more level green space for seating.

“While the road doesn’t go away, it just feels like you’re driving through a plaza,” said Ken Boone, an architect with Ochsner, Hare & Hare.

Boone said that the city should replace the current small spray fountains. One idea is to create a “water wall” that would flow down the front of the stage. The sculpture that contains the city time capsule installed last year likely will be moved.

A façade created along Third Street would create more of an enclosed look for the plaza.

Parallel parking on Green Street east of City Hall would go away, but there would be more parking available at the market site than is lost on days the market is closed.

In a two-day meeting last week, architects from Ochsner, Hare & Hare met with leaders from Downtown Main Street, the city and arts groups to hammer out two conceptual plans for rebuilding the City Hall Plaza, adding a performance stage and a new structure for a farmers market.

They discussed where to place the stage, acousics and possible programming. They also discussed navigating vendors in and out of the farmers market, among other details.

The plan is in its early stages.

The city must first acquire additional property on the east of Green Street for expansion. The final design of the project must be accepted by the City Council, Lee’s Summit Downtown Main Street and from the board of the downtown Community Improvement District.

The groups also must find and agree on a way to fund the project.

Voters in 2013 approved $600,000 for an outdoor performance space on a different site, west of the railroad tracks. It was to be a joint project with a business owner, who later became unwilling to sell. The council then considered the Arnold Hall site, but then decided to sell that building to a restaurateur. The project stalled.

The city council resurrected the plan this year, deciding to build it on the east side of City Hall at 220 SE Green St., and signing a memorandum with Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Inc. and the Downtown Lee’s Summit Community Improvement District.

The groups are working together to design and finance the new plan for a stage and relocation of the farmers market.

Architects on Sept. 8 and 9 heard ideas about programs and uses for the space, put pen to paper, and got reactions from leaders during the meetings at City Hall. What emerged are two conceptual plans. Though there were no cost estimates yet, everyone acknowledged the project will cost much more than what was originally approved by voters.

Michael Park, city traffic engineer, said the new design would continue to use Green Street as a route through the plaza, but it would be closed for special events.

Green Street past City Hall has a low volume of traffic of about 1,500 per day, compared to Second Street, which intersects Green immediately north of City Hall. That route has around 12,000 vehicles per day, Park said.

It could also be closed on weekends, with traffic diverted onto adjacent north-south routes that might need some additional improvements. The tentative plan is also to close the street during days the farmers market is open.

“From the perspective of the farmers market, you want to close it,” said Donnie Rodgers Jr., director of Lee’s Summit Downtown Main Street. “You want to make it safe for children and pedestrian traffic.”

The architects will refine the concepts, which will be offered for community comments sometime in October or November. The meetings will be held in pairs, with one meeting during the week and another on a weekend, said Nick Edwards director of administration for the city. The plans will also be presented to groups such as the Chamber of Commerce, he said.

Those comments will be used to incorporate the two concepts into one final design that would then be submitted to the council, Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street and the improvement district.