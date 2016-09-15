Pastry chef sweetens Third Street Social

Andy Lock and Domhnall Molloy have hired pastry chef Nicolette Foster for their new Third Street Social restaurant in Lee’s Summit and for Summit Grill and Bar - Waldo.

Foster credits Lock, Molloy and Summit Grill and Bar executive chef Po Wang for sparking her culinary career.

She met them in 2006 when she applied at McCormick and Schmick’s while studying business at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Within two years there, Foster had become a key hourly line cook and had learned every station on the line. Her passion for cooking ignited, she enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and graduated in 2010 with honors and a degree in baking and pastry arts.

Three years after graduating, Foster returned to Kansas City and worked as a pastry chef for Michael Smith Restaurant and Extra Virgin. After two years with Michael Smith, Foster was offered a job by a restaurant owner who wanted to reopen a longstanding bakery in Westport. She opened Baked in Kansas City, conceptualizing and executing its pastry program. She later moved to Paris Brothers where she revamped Parisi’s pastry program.

“The opportunity to get back into a restaurant kitchen, especially working for the people who have been there from day one and inspired my career -- I cannot imagine a greater opportunity,” Foster said in a news release. “I am very much looking forward to complementing their menu with approachable, yet interesting and innovative desserts,”

Third Street Social opened this year at 123 S.E. Third St. in the historic Arnold Hall in downtown Lee’s Summit. It’s open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, as well as Saturday and Sunday brunch.