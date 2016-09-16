Tigers’ Brunk wins city golf tourney

Skylar Brunk of Lee’s Summit won her second title in the City Girls Golf Championship Wednesday.

Brunk, a senior, shot a 6-over par 42 for nine holes at the Fred Arbanas Golf Course on Longview Lake. McKenna Rice of Lee’s Summit West, last year’s city medalist, was one stroke behind Brunk with a 43.

Brunk, who also placed sixth with an 82 Monday in the Notre Dame de Sion Invitational at Blue Hills Country Club, is seeking a fourth consecutive appearance in the Class 2 state tournament. Last year she became the first all-state golfer in the school’s history when she placed sixth with a two-day total of 153. Her scores of 77 and 76 were the lowest rounds ever shot by a Tiger golfer.

Rice helped the Titans to a second straight team championship. West had team score of 199, with Lee’s Summit second at 224 followed by Lee’s Summit North at 238.

All three schools will compete Tuesday in the Suburban Gold Conference championship tournament at Winterstone Golf Course in Independence.