Broncos put together solid win over Tigers

Sometimes, a softball team has one of those days where everything just comes together. Tuesday was one of those days for Lee’s Summit North.

North had a day where it enjoyed timely hitting, solid pitching and stellar defense, and it needed all of them to hold off Lee’s Summit 5-2 in a Suburban Gold Conference game at the Bronco Athletic Complex.

North, 8-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference, collected seven hits, the first of them a towering solo home run by Olivia Krehbiel in the first inning. Starting pitcher Marissa Davis struck out seven with no walks and benefited from a defense that helped her protect an early lead.

“I’m excited for the girls,” North coach John Gage said. “Every time we play Lee’s Summit it’s a big game. I’m just proud of the girls for performing.”

Gage was especially proud of the way the Broncos responded in the bottom of the fifth inning after Lee’s Summit cut a three-run lead down to one in the top of the frame. Krehbiel followed a one-out walk by pinch-hitter Gabby Whiting with a single, and Emily Clark lashed a double to bring both runners home.

“The biggest part was answering back when the scored those two,” Gage said. “We came right back and Clark came through for us. It’s a lot easier facing them up 5-2 than a 3-2 ballgame.”

Krehbiel’s shot over the center field fence was her second home run of the season and the first of two runs and RBIs for her in the game. In the third inning she drove home Sydney Ross, who led off with a single, for one of two runs that gave the Broncos a 3-0 lead.

“It was just a low pitch. She missed her spin down the middle and I just took it,” Krehbiel said. “Our hitting is definitely the best part of our team. Once we get rolling we just keep going.”

Lee’s Summit had base runners the first three innings, but Davis kept the Tigers in check until the fifth. Brooke Perry singled home Maddie Fann, who hit a leadoff single, and Ashlyn Cook brought home Peyton Callaway with a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-2 game.

But Davis made sure the Tigers would get no closer, as did the defense behind her. A diving catch by left fielder McKenzie Jones got her out of a two-on jam back in the second, and a hard grounder stabbed by second baseman Phoebe Groceman helped her in the seventh.

“Marissa threw really good,” Gage said. “She kept them off balance and got some strikeouts and some pop ups and we made some plays.”

And Lee’s Summit, 8-4 and 0-3, struggled again to get runners home. The Tigers left seven runners on base, five of the in the first three innings.

“We left seven girls on and that’s too many,” Tigers coach Stacey Moore said. “We’ve got to capitalize on runners in scoring position with no or one outs and we have struggled with that.”