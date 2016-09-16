Moon’s shot wins it for Broncos

With the clock ticking down the final seconds of regulation and the score tied, Parker Moon believed he was about to win the soccer match for Lee’s Summit North.

Moon broke loose from midfield on a counter attack, and he raced into the 18-yard box for a straight-on shot at the goal. But Moon couldn’t get the ball past Lee’s Summit West goalkeeper Alex Wood, and he wouldn’t get to be the hero.

Not yet, anyway.

“I thought I was going to put it away and I thought I was about to be celebrating,” Moon said.

Moon would get his celebration just a short time later, when he headed in a ball off a corner kick and gave the Broncos a 2-1 victory in a back-and-forth match Wednesday night at Bronco Stadium.

North and West remained tied 1-1 all through the second half and four minutes into the extra period when the Broncos earned a corner kick after Wood deflected a shot by Brennon Larsen. Kyle Rock’s kick arced in front of the goal, and Moon rose above the scrum in front of the goal and knocked it in.

“He did an excellent job of getting free on that corner,” North coach Ryan Kelley said. “He got a good sharp header on it and Kyle put in a great ball. We’ve had a lot of success with corners this year.”

Moon, a senior midfielder who scored a hat trick in the Broncos’ 5-1 over Park Hill on Monday, said he got free partly because the Titans were more concerned about keeping the ball from teammate Cade Rowlette, who scored the Broncos’ first goal. Being in the right place at the right time also helped.

“I was just standing in the middle of the box. They weren’t marking me up or anything,” Moon said. “They were watching out for Cade because they know he’s so good in the air, but it left me wide open and I won’t make a mistake from two yards out.”

There were few mistakes by either team in a game that featured numerous scoring opportunities and saves. The Titans had the upper hand early, taking a 1-0 lead when Maxell Harrington charged into the right side of the 18-yard box and angled in a shot five minutes into the match.

Rowlette would get the equalizer with just over 12 minutes left in the half. He rebounded the second of two missed shots on goal near the left corner of the box and drilled a shot into the far corner of the net.

“It was an excellent shot by Cade,” Kelley said. “He had a great game tonight.”

So did both Wood and North goalie Collin Dooley, who spent the rest of the match turning away one dangerous shot after another. Dooley made a quick dive to win a one-on-one matchup with West midfielder Rhys Herrington with 26 minutes left in the second half. Wood covered up a blast by Dasean Ransburg two minutes later, and secured overtime by stopping Moon’ s counter in the final 30 seconds of regulation.

“When they get their counters and they go they’re dangerous,” West coach Chris Brizendine said. “Our keeper made a big save and we wouldn’t have even gone to overtime.”

The loss dropped West to 8-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play, while North improved to 9-2 and 2-1.

TIGERS FALL: Lee’s Summit lost to Rockhurst 2-1 Wednesday in the Top Dawg Tournament at Blue Valley. The Tigers are now 5-3 for the season.