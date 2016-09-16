Titans find the spark to knock off Panthers

It was gut-check time for the Lee’s Summit West volleyball team. After losing the first set to Raymore-Peculiar by two points, the Titans were looking for a spark.

With the second set tied at 12, West dug deep and went on a 12-3 run to win the set and propel the Titans to a 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 victory Tuesday at the Panthers’ gym.

“When you get a couple things going your way it’s how the players respond,” said first-year Lee’s Summit West coach Jennifer Morgan. “I feel like sometimes you need those key things to happen to get a little fire. They want to be excited but until they do something to get excited about its hard to get over that piece.”

Raymore-Peculiar nearly stole the third set, coming from behind to take a 20-19 lead, but the Titans had enough in the tank to take home the Suburban Gold Conference win.

During a critical time out in the third set, Morgan told her team “to worry about our side of the court. The other team, they are going to do what they are going to do. They might make a hitting error or serving error but we can’t control that. What we can control is on our side of the court.”

Leading the Titans to victory were Kayla Brumley and Audrey Ahrens, who combined for 12 blocks. According to Morgan, that’s the Titans’ best defensive performance of the year.

It was a disappointing loss for the Panthers, who fell to 3-6-1 after advancing to the Class 4 state quarterfinals last season.

On the other side of the net, Morgan seems to have brought new energy into the Titan program.

“It’s fun,” Morgan said after the game. “Every match you go into you expect a good fight. There are no gimmies. You have to fight if you want to win. It’s a challenge and I love it.”