Police dog dies

By RUSS PULLEY

rpulley@lsjournal.comSeptember 16, 2016 

Officer Steve Grubb and Griff. Griff, diagnosed with a terminal illness, died Sunday with Grubb standing with him during his final moments.

One of two police dogs in the Lee’s Summit Police Department died Sunday.

Griff had been diagnosed with a terminal condition and on Sept. 11 spent his final moments with his handler, Master Police Officer Steve Grubb.

Griff joined the LSPD in 2011 and during his five-year career made a tremendous impact in this community with both his police work and his personality.

Seen at more than 130 community demonstrations, Griff was responsible for the seizure of more than $13,000 in cash, 220 pounds of drugs and 84 apprehensions. Griff will be missed by all of our staff who served beside him, said Sgt. Chris Depue, police spokesman.

