Police dog dies

One of two police dogs in the Lee’s Summit Police Department died Sunday.

Griff had been diagnosed with a terminal condition and on Sept. 11 spent his final moments with his handler, Master Police Officer Steve Grubb.

Griff joined the LSPD in 2011 and during his five-year career made a tremendous impact in this community with both his police work and his personality.

Seen at more than 130 community demonstrations, Griff was responsible for the seizure of more than $13,000 in cash, 220 pounds of drugs and 84 apprehensions. Griff will be missed by all of our staff who served beside him, said Sgt. Chris Depue, police spokesman.