Blake returns to Unity as CEO

Jim Blake is the new chief executive officer of Unity World Headquarters at Unity Village. He assumed the position last week.

Blake, of Overland Park, has returned to Unity World Headquarters after serving there as chief information officer and vice-president of operations from 2006 to 2011.

“Jim was the youngest professional ever appointed to the executive team and was responsible for many of the innovative operational and technological advancements made at Unity World Headquarters during this time,” wrote Rev. Marilyn Muehlbach, board chair, in a letter to employees and congregants.

She added that Blake was also enrolled in the Master of Divinity program at Unity and co-hosted “Unity Happy Hour” and “Good Business” on Unity Online Radio. Blake’s wife, Denise, was instrumental in the launch and development of Unity Online Radio. The couple has been engaged with the Unity movement for almost 20 years.

Most recently, Blake was vice president of product development at Rhythm Engineering in Lenexa, a fast-growing startup. Before that, he was the director of North American customer operations for the global energy management company Landis+Gyr.

Blake views his passion for technology as an asset in his new post.

“There has been no better time in Unity history to leverage the latest technology and communication mediums to reach new generations and demographics sharing ideas and principles that have been changing lives for more than 100 years,” he said.

Unity, founded in 1889, aims to help people of all faiths apply positive spiritual principles in their daily lives. Unity World Headquarters at Unity Village publishes Daily Word, a magazine of inspirational messages distributed to nearly 1 million people in more than 100 countries.

Unity World Headquarters is at Missouri 350 and Colbern Road near Lee’s Summit.