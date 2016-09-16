Between a rock and a fun place

Clara Knapp, 4, was looking for a hiding place.

A nook in a tree at Howard Station Park in downtown Lee’s Summit was already taken. So was a corner of a park bench. And another tree.

Unknown visitors already had secreted colorfully painted rocks for passersby to find.

She scampered to another tree, where her mom, Kelli Knapp, coached her on placing a rock just right. Not too hard to see.

“It’s easy, it’s fun — it’s like the Pokemon thing, but it’s interacting with your neighbors and your family,” Kelli Knapp said.

Lee’s Summit, Belton and Raymore are communities where the pastime is sweeping through, spreading from mid-Missouri and other sections of the U.S. where families are painting bright designs on rocks, concealing them in parks for others to find, and posting pictures on Facebook.

There are few rules.

The idea is to spread cheer and let children have fun searching, so organizers ask for appropriate messages or designs. And rocks must be placed outside in safe spots where they won’t cause any accidental damage. So keep them out of the grass and away from lawn mowers. Use paint that won’t smear when wet.

People who find a rock are free to keep or re-hide it.

“If they keep it, we ask them to add their own rock to keep it going,” Kelli Knapp said.

On Facebook, the nearly 700 members of LSMO Rocks and about 200 in Raymore/Belton Rocks post pictures of rocks, children finding them and sometimes clues where to hunt for the stones they’ve hidden.

Knapp learned about the rocks from a relative in Jefferson City, where the trend had caught on. She and her family started painting and hiding rocks and started LSMO Rocks. Carla Woodward, administrator of the Raymore/Belton Rocks page, said she started the group as a “mirror” to a group in Bolivar.

“There wasn’t one in Lee’s Summit, so I thought, ‘Let’s get one started,’” said Knapp, who is married to Bryant Knapp, band director at Hawthorn Hills Elementary School and Summit Lakes Middle School. They have three children: Clara, Hannah, 10, and William, 7.

Ashley Hix, her husband, Patrick Hix, and their two daughters, Hadley, 2, and Keegan, 7, also enjoy the game.

Her family joined the Lee’s Summit group. She said it would be a fun and creative way to encourage her children to be outdoors. She began asking around and learned about LSMO Rocks.

“Since then our family has spent several afternoons painting and hiding rocks and looking for them,” Hix said.

“It’s a great excuse to get my kids outside. They get so excited and love seeing how others have painted them. My 2-year-old is still getting the hang of the concept. After we hide them she often goes and ‘finds’ them again.”

Hix said she took a pile of rocks on a family camping trip in case her daughters got bored. Now they have a bucket of rocks sitting by the garage door and grab a few to hide during walks or trips to the park.

Woodward said her sister in Bolivar was so excited and having so much fun she decided to see if it would work in her area.

She started Raymore/Belton page and invited friends to play along with her family, husband Eddy, Connor, Alyssa and Amanda, as a summer activity. She also made a family project out of painting rocks to hide.

“It is a community art project, plus so much more,” Woodward said. “Half of the fun has been hiding rocks around town and then posting clues of where they can be found, and then seeing the smiles on faces when pics are posted of the found rocks.”

Woodward said they’ve tried to promote small businesses in both cities by hiding rocks nearby and giving clues about the businesses.

She said Main Street in Belton has been a big hot spot.

“It has many businesses, restaurants and even the train and fire station that we were able to send people to,” Woodward said.

Rocks have also been hidden at many of the area schools.

One posted clue was “don’t get steamed up looking for this rock.”

Woodward said she didn’t know about the STEAM Academy, but one mother did, which clued some “lookers.” Another mother told hunters to find Chuck (the angry bird) at the NBA champion lake. The new Cleveland Lake got a lot of traffic, she said.

Woodward said her favorite clues included one for a snail hidden in a tree at the Raymore post office, indicating “snail mail.”

Many rocks have been hidden at parks, along walking trails, at the library, at restaurants and stores, gas stations and by sculptures.

“Adults and kids alike are participating,” Woodward said. “We have had some fantastic works of art and some that were painted by small children. It doesn’t matter whether you find a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, a butterfly, a cow, a minion, or just a polka dot rock. The search is still fun.”