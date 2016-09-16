Dick’s Sporting Goods and H&M coming to Summit Fair

Dick’s Sporting Goods and H&M are coming next spring to the Summit Fair shopping center, which has been added to BIG RED Portfolio LLC, a year-old joint venture of BIG Shopping Centers USA and RED Development that aims to maximize the market presence and performance of select retail properties in the Midwest and West.

Dick’s is relocating from RED’s sister property, SummitWoods Crossing, to a pad south of Summit Fair’s new multi-tenant building, which will be home to a 20,000-square-foot H&M store and 5,000 square feet of other retail space.

No new tenant has been announced for the current Dick’s space, but RED Development said active discussions are under way.

Summit Fair, at U.S. 50 and Interstate 470, is an open-air center anchored by Macy’s and JCPenney and houses other national retailers including Victoria’s Secret, Chico’s, Francesca’s and LOFT.

It’s is among 10 retail assets that BIG RED Portfolio holds in Arizona, Nebraska, Wisconsin and now Missouri. This transaction closed Aug. 17.

In the joint venture, BIG USA acts primarily as a co-investment partner contributing strategic leasing and management direction while RED Development manages, leases and operates the assets.

“Summit Fair is a standout shopping center that dominates a very attractive region of suburban Kansas City, and is a valuable addition to our highly successful joint venture with RED,” said Stanley L. McElroy Jr., president of BIG Shopping Centers USA.

A news release about the transaction described Lee’s Summit as one of the fastest-growing communities in Missouri, with a median annual household income exceeding $80,000.

“This property is an excellent fit with goals of our joint venture with BIG USA and matches the caliber of the other nine assets already in the portfolio,” said Mike Ebert, RED Development’s managing partner.

BIG Shopping Centers, established in 1994, is an owner, operator and developer of shopping centers in Israel, the United States, India and Serbia. Its California-based subsidiary, BIG Shopping Centers USA, joins with leading U.S. shopping center operators to acquire high-quality for long-term cash flow. BIG USA primarily focuses on acquiring lifestyle, neighborhood and power centers.

Phoenix-based RED Development, which has a corporate office in Overland Park, has a retail and mixed-use portfolio of 34 properties in 11 states.