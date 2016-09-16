florence

could not

sing

but loved

music

more than

anything

wealth

afforded

opportunity

for her

fantasy

of ability

to be

supported

and

encouraged

by those

like me

who want

to identify

with our

crowd

of choice

social

advantage

economic

control

so

the story

creates

good

comedy

many

decades

later

but

beneath

the laughter

and derision

there is

told

a deeper

personal

story

of

heartache

devotion

love

expressed

by its

several

definitions

mistakes

chosen

or maybe

destined

a tragedy

unfolds

for us

who feel

what

it can

mean

to realize

that we

are not

everything

we hoped

dreamed

our self

doubt

at least

a little

more

accurate

than we

have been

told

by folks

who for

many

reasons

have come

to care

about us

is there

a moral

involved

here

some

should

of advice

or hypocrisy

allegation

probably

there are

many

but i will

leave them

to others

more

qualified

less

survival

sustained

by my own

fantasies

of several

kinds

for me

it is such

a human

story

and that

remains

what we

are

without

exception

inescapably

fall risk

bracelets

or entrance

labels

are not

reserved

for only

certain

hospital

patients

h.