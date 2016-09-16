florence
could not
sing
but loved
music
more than
anything
wealth
afforded
opportunity
for her
fantasy
of ability
to be
supported
and
encouraged
by those
like me
who want
to identify
with our
crowd
of choice
social
advantage
economic
control
so
the story
creates
good
comedy
many
decades
later
but
beneath
the laughter
and derision
there is
told
a deeper
personal
story
of
heartache
devotion
love
expressed
by its
several
definitions
mistakes
chosen
or maybe
destined
a tragedy
unfolds
for us
who feel
what
it can
mean
to realize
that we
are not
everything
we hoped
dreamed
our self
doubt
at least
a little
more
accurate
than we
have been
told
by folks
who for
many
reasons
have come
to care
about us
is there
a moral
involved
here
some
should
of advice
or hypocrisy
allegation
probably
there are
many
but i will
leave them
to others
more
qualified
less
survival
sustained
by my own
fantasies
of several
kinds
for me
it is such
a human
story
and that
remains
what we
are
without
exception
inescapably
fall risk
bracelets
or entrance
labels
are not
reserved
for only
certain
hospital
patients
h.