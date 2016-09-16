Acts of kindness count at area schools

More than 75 Lee’s Summit School District teachers are rewarding children for their acts of kindness with tokens to get a mini pizza and gelato.

The project, sponsored by Spin! Neopolitan Pizza, kicked off with a pilot program this summer at summer schools. Earlier this month, more than 500 teachers signed up.

Teachers are asked to give wooden tokens to the children they see being kind, accompanied by a note for their parents. explaining that they got the token for an act of kindness. The tokens can be redeemed at any Spin Pizza, which has a location in Lee’s Summit.

Christi McKinne, who lives in Lee’s Summit and teaches reading in Raytown, tried the program over the summer. She noticed it was helpful in reinforcing good behavior, even if she only had her children for a short time in summer school. She said it’s an easy program with no red tape or restrictions.

Suzanne Taylor, a teacher at Westview Elementary in Lee’s Summit, said this is her first experience with the Kindness Program.

She told her students she would be watching for random acts of kindness throughout the year, which should go above and beyond the “normal niceties” expected in a classroom.

“I’m hoping to award a kindness token to each student by the end of the year, but I told them there is no guarantee,” Taylor said. “the tokens must be truly earned.”

Rick Saunders, who teaches at Longview Farm Elementary School, said society often is so focused on moving upward — getting better grades, clothes, friends, technology — that simply being kind goes unnoticed or unrecognized because people are so focused on their own journey.

He said he’ll try to capture those unseen moments when they display unique kindness.

“Many times those kids go unnoticed, and with this program we can reward kids for being kind when we catch them in the act,” he said.

An example would be be leaving someone a positive note to brighten their day.

“Basically, I do not want a scripted program or culture, but I simply want to recognize those random moments where kindness to another person matters,” he said.

McKinne recalled a fourth-grade boy and girl who just didn’t get along.

After she announced she was giving away the tokens, it got their attention. About midway through the 24-day summer school, they were having an argument, and told her they just needed some time to talk it out. She let them go into the hall.

She watched from the doorway, but gave them space.

At the end of the day, she gave them each a token.

McKinne said they didn’t get into disputes for the rest of the summer school.

“I don’t think they decided to work it out just to get the tokens,” McKinne said. “But it was on their minds.”