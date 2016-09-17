Fourth locale is a charm for Stoddards

To sit and talk with Debbie and Jim Stoddard is truly an experience.

And not just because you get to listen to Jim Stoddard talk. Although that’s definitely part of the enjoyment.

No, the real takeaway from a few hours with the Stoddards is that they absolutely, unequivocally and without apology love downtown Lee’s Summit.

Sure, in between that discussion of their four – yes four – locations in downtown Lee’s Summit since 2004, you get a litany of sarcastic quips, multiple conversations, jabs, jokes and anecdotes along the way. And that’s just when Jim is speaking.

Debbie, she’s the quieter one. But focused, like a laser. And similarly shares Jim’s passion for remaining a part of the downtown community. In addition to believing in downtown Lee's Summit, Jim and Debbie are part of many charitable organizations, giving time to Autism Outreach, in support of pancreatic cancer research, donating materials to Hope for our Troops and supporting Ashley's Purple Star foundation.

Together, they started Budget Blinds back in 2002 and moved into their first downtown location in 2004. The 100 SW Third St. spot had room for a warehouse, but didn’t provide the showroom space they would eventually need.

Next stop? Southwest Main and Third Street, just a stone’s throw from the railroad tracks, in 2009. A few years later, they moved across the street to 6 SW Third St.

“The circumstances changed and there was always some uncertainty if we could make the space adapt to what we needed,” Debbie said of the multiple moves.

Finally, the two found 239 SE Main St., their first location east of the railroad tracks and one that seemingly had it all – space for a full office area, full showroom and full warehouse.

This, of course, makes the Stoddards happy (and, as the legend goes, if Debbie is happy, everyone is happy at Budget Blinds).

What has kept Jim, Debbie and every other long-term business owner downtown committed to the central business district isn’t a mystery. It’s not rocket science. It’s community. The sense of where you are not only means something, but that you’re surrounded by family, by those that care and by friends who matter.

“I could do this business anywhere,” Jim said. “But when I’m downtown, I’m always around friends. It almost feels like it’s not work.”

Said Debbie, “That’s why we stay here. We can see the vision of downtown, for us, for our family. And this location is the first where we’ve really been able to go in and create the atmosphere we wanted.”

Family is pretty darn important to this group. Raising three daughters – Danielle, Courtney and Taylor – around the business has helped even further cement the sense of belonging in downtown.

“Raising our kids here since they were little, downtown has been the place to be for all of us,” Debbie said.

And while the parents were initially unsure if the next generation would stay involved in the operation, both are proud to see Courtney growing into the role and putting her textile and apparel management degree to use in the family business.

“She loves it as much as we do. And we love to see that,” Debbie said.

The Stoddards – married 30 years this coming May – prove that some couples can work side by side.

It probably helps, too, that Jim’s penchant for socializing is a steady balance to Debbie’s concentration.

“Well, we actually do work well together,” Debbie notes, looking over at Jim. “He’s loud, I’m reserved. It works.”

For many, home may be where your heart is.

In this case, the heart of downtown is what truly makes it home for Budget Blinds and the Stoddard family.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.