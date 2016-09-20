Piccadilly’s Derby theme brimming with fun

Stylish hatwear, a Kentucky Derby staple, brought style to the Pavilion at John Knox Village last week.

The Piccadilly Gala, an annual ladies night out event that also serves as a fundraiser for Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, adopted a Derby theme this year. The theme gave most of the women in attendance a chance to don their favorite hats — giving Lee’s Summit a decidedly Derby feel, sans the horses.

Latonya Burgette said she most enjoyed seeing the varying styles of hats during the night, from the unassuming Bretons and clochesto those with brims so wide they practically billowed.

Bonnie Chambers chose a black hat topped with silk flowers and feathers. The hat was originally made by a friend specifically for a Derby race.

Chambers said the theme allowed participants to show off their creative side.

She also expressed her support for Downtown Lee’s Summit. The Gala serves as the second-largest fundraiser for the nonprofit.

“I live in Lee’s Summit, work in Lee’s Summit and want to support Lee’s Summit,” Chambers said.

Men in tuxedos donated by Tip Top Tux served as ushers and servers on the night, waiting on women, snapping their photos when asked and escorting them to the stage during the auction after dinner to retrieve their prizes.

“It’s our turn to be pampered,” Burgette said, “and let them (men) treat us the way we treat them on a daily basis.”

Added Taylor Pemberton: “It’s nice to be waited on every now and then. On a night like this you want to have fun and relax.”