Ray-Pec spoils Tigers’ softball Senior Night

It wasn’t the sendoff Lee’s Summit softball coach Stacey Moore had in mind for the Tigers’ six seniors. But even after Monday night’s 8-3 loss to Raymore-Peculiar at Legacy Park, Moore could still find the silver lining to a cloudy Senior Night.

“We always look for the positive things,” Moore said. “They were fighters from the first day that I got them. They don’t give up and they keep plugging away.”

And Lee’s Summit kept plugging away, even after Ray-Pec buried the Tigers with a five-run, four-hit barrage in the second inning. Lee’s Summit scrapped away for two runs on seven hits over the last three innings and Tigers starter Alexa Fountain surrendered only two more runs and four hits after Ray-Pec’s big inning.

But that second inning outburst was too much to overcome. Ray-Pec was already leading 1-0 when it brought nine batters to the plate. Senior catcher Callie Martin, who has committed to play softball at Missouri next season, knocked in two runs with a double as part of a four-for-four, three-run, three-RBI night. Martin, who was batting .571 going into the game, also doubled and scored in the fourth inning and hit her 10th home run of the season in the sixth.

“Like I tell the girls, sometimes it’s not about how hard you hit the ball, it’s just putting the ball in play and they did that,” Moore said. “And they did it well.”

Lee’s Summit got one run back in the bottom of the second when pitcher Alexa Fountain hit a leadoff single and scored on a ground out. Brooke Perry singled and scored on an Ashlyn Cook double in the fifth inning. Perry led off the seventh with a triple and Brielle Beavers drove her home for the Tigers final run.

“We just can’t get that hit at the instance when we need it,” Moore said. “We need that one hit to get us over the hump and then we would be a totally different team.”

A lack of timely hitting has plagued Lee’s Summit most of the season, and it’s a major reason why the Tigers fell to 10-7 overall and 1-5 in the Suburban Gold Conference. But the Tigers are still battling, and Moore believes that alone will help them down the stretch.

“There are some really good things; we just some of those good things to string together for us,” Moore said. “Our luck’s got to change. It has got to change.”

TITANS WIN TOURNAMENT: Lee’s Summit West won the Liberty Tournament last weekend, beating Smithville 9-0 in the tournament final. The Titans reached the final by beating Grain Valley 2-1 in eight innings.

The Titans, after sweeping Park Hill 9-0 and 14-1 at home Monday, are now 11-4 overall and 4-1 in the conference.