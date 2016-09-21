Broncos see progress in tourney play

Sure, Lee’s Summit North wanted to hold the championship trophy at the end of its Bronco Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday. And even though they didn’t get to, the Broncos hardly felt empty-handed afterward.

North did make it to the championship bracket final, where it ran into a buzz saw in a hot Pleasant Hill team and lost 25-13, 25-17 in the Bronco Fieldhouse. But Broncos coach Shelby Hoffman had other things she wanted the Broncos to accomplish during the long day of play, and in that sense she felt their day was a success.

“They were playing as a team, and that’s what we’ve been searching for for the past eight games,” Hoffman said. “That’s what a tournament is used for. They played as a team and they worked hard together and it was fun to watch.”

After beating Oak Park, Jefferson City and Truman in pool play, North needed three sets to get by Liberty 25-10, 25-27, 25-19 in the championship bracket quarterfinals. In their semifinal against St. Teresa’s Academy, the Broncos rolled out to an 18-8 lead in the first set and reached the final with a 25-18, 25-20 win.

But Pleasant Hill, which finished third in last season’s Class 3 state tournament and hadn’t dropped a set coming into Saturday, frustrated the Broncos with their serving and matched them with their size up front. The Chicks had five aces in the first set as they jumped ahead 19-9, and used an effective drop shot over the net during a 7-0 run after North pulled within 17-15 in the second set.

“I think most of our problem was covering their tips,” North senior Ellie DeBacker said. “We just needed to be more on our toes.”

Like her coach, DeBacker said the best thing about the day was the improvement in the Broncos’ team work.

“We had a lot of chemistry. We played really well together today,” DeBacker said. “I’m really excited about that.”

Lee’s Summit West also made the championship bracket in the 14-team tournament by going 2-1 in pool play with wins over Liberty and Liberty North and a loss to Pleasant Hill. West lost to Park Hill South 25-18, 25-19 in the championship quarterfinals, ending a long week for the Titans.

West, which hosted its tournament the previous weekend, had played games on six of the previous eight days. Titans coach Jennifer Morgan said that grind took its toll on her team.

“It even took its toll on me, and I’m not even playing,” Morgan said.

Morgan still thought the Titans had a good tournament considering the competition they faced. The Titans battled Pleasant Hill to 25-21, 25-22 loss in pool play and fought hard against a Park Hill South team that came in undefeated.

“Overall, we’re still working, we’re still getting better,” Morgan said. “I think down the stretch it’s going to help us during the season playing these tough teams.”

Lee’s Summit played in the consolation bracket after going 1-2 in pool play with a win over Liberty North and losses to Liberty and Pleasant Hill. The Tigers lost to Winnetonka 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 in the consolation semifinals.

Claire Wagner led the Tigers with 28 kills for the tournament, while Taylor Stout had 25 kills and a team-high 14 blocks and 37 digs.