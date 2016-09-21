Goal-line stand preserves Broncos’ first victory

Lee’s Summit North quarterback Caleb Aston couldn’t watch. Broncos coach Jamar Mozee feared the worst after a fourth-quarter drive ended without a score and his team up five. The Broncos appeared to be 1 yard and two seconds away from yet another loss, and this one would be a heartbreaker.

Olathe Northwest had driven down to the Broncos’ 1-yard line, and the Ravens had one more stab at getting the victory after a penalty. But when Ravens tight end Matt Vanderslice caught a pass on the 1, a gang of Broncos was there to bring him down and preserve North’s 21-16 victory last Thursday in Olathe, Kan.

“It was closer than I wanted it to be, but I’m proud of my guys,” Mozee said.

In a game characterized by long, grind-it-out drives, Mozee didn’t want Olathe Northwest to get the ball again without North adding to its 21-16 lead. The Broncos never trailed, but their early 21-7 lead became less comfortable when the Ravens struck for a field goal near the end of the second quarter and a touchdown after a 17-play, 63-yard march to start the third.

So when North turned the ball over on downs on the Ravens’ 23 after going 86 yards on 15 plays, Mozee had reason to worry.

“I just didn’t want them to have the ball back,” Mozee said. “They were moving it well after the first half. We’re not the biggest group and when teams start to lean on us that makes it hard.”

Olathe Northwest, which like the 1-4 Broncos was looking for its first win, took over with 6:07 left and methodically marched down the field. The Ravens made it to the North 14 with under a minute left, and a defensive pass interference call on a throw to the end zone by quarterback Easton Crupper with 33 seconds left gave them new life.

Crupper spiked the ball at the 1 after North stuffed three running plays, and the Ravens were backed up five yards by an illegal procedure penalty. Crupper found Vanderslice on a curl route just before time expired, but North’s Dante Walker and a gang of Broncos found him, too.

“I saw it coming as soon as they brought the tight end out there,” Walker said. “I knew it was coming to him.”

Aston didn’t. He was too busy being nervous on the sideline.

“My eyes were shut,” Aston said. “I was on a knee praying, and keeping our faith that our defense would come through and get that W for us.”

Aston had a hand in the W too as he led North on several long drives, much as he did in a close loss to Lee’s Summit West the week before. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 283 yards, with wide receiver Cameron Hairston catching nine of them for 125 yards. Running back Tori Hicks scored all three touchdowns and led the ground attack with 164 yards on 19 carries.

Hicks’ first score came on a 13-yard run that capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive after the opening kickoff. Olathe Northwest took over its 45 after a short kick, and the Ravens tied it on a 5-yard carry by running back Charlie Pfister after 13 plays.

Hicks put North on top for good with a 6-yard run after the Broncos went 80 yards on 13 plays and increased the lead to 21-7 on a dazzling 59-yard TD scamper on the Broncos’ next possession. It appeared to be a safe lead until Olathe Northwest tacked on two more scores and stopped the Broncos in the fourth quarter.

But the Broncos would make it stick over the final, frantic seconds and pick up one of the first victories for the Missouri schools in the inaugural Sunflower-Suburban Showdown. Teams from the Suburban Gold Conference won all 10 games against their Sunflower League opponents from Kansas.

“I was more upset about our last drive on offense, but I’m proud of my defense for standing,” Mozee said. “They finished the game hard.”