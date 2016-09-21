Big return provides Titans needed spark

Lee’s Summit West needed a spark, and Phillip Brooks was more than happy to oblige.

The Titans needed something to get them going after an uninspiring first half Friday night against Lawrence, especially after the Kansas school struck quickly for a big-play, game-tying touchdown in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

Enter Brooks.

The Titans’ junior running back fielded the ensuing kickoff and reeled off a dazzling 66-yard return that both set up a quick go-ahead touchdown and lit the fire for a 28-7 victory on homecoming at Titan Stadium.

“Any time you get a big play like that it’s a morale booster,” West coach Vinny Careswell said. “It gives you a new … ‘I’m ready to go.’ I could feel that from the sideline.”

Lawrence had just forged a 7-7 tie with 66-yard sprint up the middle by quarterback Dante Jackson when Brooks caught the kickoff on the Titans’ 8-yard line. Brooks reversed his field after breaking a couple of tackles and raced behind a wall of blockers to the Lawrence 26.

West quarterback Cole Taylor threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Mario Goodrich three plays later for a 14-7 lead, and the Titans pulled away from there.

“Whatever hash (mark) we were on we were going to return it that way,” Brooks said. “I saw them all crash to the right and I had good blockers on the left side, so I was like, ‘I’m going there baby.’”

Brooks finished the game with 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, most of which came after his big return and after the Titans’ offense floundered for most of the first two quarters. Brooks scored on a 19-yard TD run in the second quarter for a 7-0 West lead, but the Titans also had two possessions end with missed field goals and another with an interception.

But West, 3-2, was playing well enough on defense to put the clamps on a Lawrence offense that had averaged more than 50 points in its first two games. Running back Trey Moore, who totaled more than 400 rushing yards in two games, managed only 96 against the Titans. The equally speedy Jackson had 103 before he was injured in the third quarter.

“The focus was on (Jackson) and (Moore),” Careswell said. “They are two dynamic and extremely fast athletes. That was our mission to contain them and slow them down a little bit.”

West’s offense picked up the pace after Brooks’ return thanks to an offensive line that started blowing open bigger holes up front. Brooks scored his second touchdown on a 14-yard run up the middle with 4:18 left in the third quarter, and Taylor capped the scoring with a 19-yard run off a fake handoff early in the fourth quarter.

“Once they saw Phillip was going to get a consistent play call as far a touching the ball, it kind of broke them down,” Careswell said. “When you get Phillip running the ball and then you get Cole running the ball, that’s pretty tough to stop.”

Lawrence, 2-1, couldn’t in the second half, and the Lions became another victim against Missouri in the inaugural Sunflower-Suburban showdown. In all 10 games between teams in Kansas’ Sunflower League and Missouri’s Suburban Gold Conference, the Show-Me State team was victorious.

“It feels great to represent Missouri,” Taylor said. “And to sweep them … that’s awesome.”