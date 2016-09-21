Education briefs

September 21, 2016 

ACT scores

Summit Christian Academy students taking the ACT college-entrance test scored well above the state and national averages again this year.

The average composite score for Summit Christian students was 24.9, compared to the Missouri average of 20.2 and the national average of 20.8. Ninety-six percent 2016 graduates took the ACT and are attending college.

Summit Christian Academy offers an elective ACT preparation class for students in grades 10-12. The course provides students with instruction and practice in the five categories that appear on the ACT, as well as test-taking strategies.

DrumFIT at Libby Lane

Libby Lane Academy has brought the DrumFIT program to the Christian school at 601 N.W. Libby Lane in Lee’s Summit.

A video of the national program shows students beating drum sticks on balance balls while moving around a lot and balancing, too.

Besides raising the heart rate and promoting overall fitness and health, according to DrumFIT’s creators, the program also enhances creativity, brain connections and hand-eye coordination while improving academic performance.

They cite research that shows a correlation between physical activity at school and increased achievement in the classroom.

