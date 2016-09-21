Fire on Sunday damages house; dogs survive

Lee’s Summit firefighters found two dogs who survived a house fire Sunday afternoon which heavily damaged the single-story home.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Eden said in a press release that the fire was reported by the occupant who was returning home from church to her home at 305 NW O’Brien Road. The garage door wouldn’t open and she went to a neighbors to get a battery and noticed an odor of smoke and after returning saw smoke and fire at the back of the house. A KCP&L lineman working in the area also noticed the fire and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible at the rear of the house with heavy smoke coming out of attic vents, Eden said.

The occupant was outside, but her two dogs were inside. Crews working on the inside of the house located both of the dogs and returned them safe to the owner.

Firefighters attacked the fire on the outside of the house near the electric service meter, as KCP&L shut off power from the pole. Crews also went inside the house to check for fire spread to the living area, extinguished fire in the kitchen and a portion of the basement.

Crews had to pull down large sections of the ceiling to extinguish the attic fire. The fire was under control by 12:39 p.m.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to a failure in the electrical system where it entered the house from the meter. The fire originated on the outside wall of the house below the electric service meter and spread to the eave of the roof, then throughout the attic, causing the heaviest damage above the kitchen. It also caused significant damage in the basement where the electric service entered the breaker panel. The rest of the house had heavy smoke damage.