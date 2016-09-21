What is Zippia and HomeSnacks?

Nick Johnson, a spokesman for both HomeSnacks and Zippia, spoke with the Journal about the content published by the two sites.

Zippia is a separate company from HomeSnacks, but Johnson said the stories published on the sites “are essentially the same idea. We create interesting data, send to the media and get traffic.”

HomeSnacks even offers video and content for a price to cities, businesses and universities, to “get people talking about you.”

Johnson said, however, that no city has yet been able to afford the content.

For HomeSnacks, Johnson said he and Kolmar built a program called CHIP, or computer human interface program, that can compile data, crunch the numbers, generate stories, publish to the web and email the appropriate stakeholders to get the word out. A computer can essentially research, write and publicize an article by itself.

“HomeSnacks is just attention stealing and clickbaity,” Johnson said, referring to a term that describes online content with sensational headlines that seeks to attract large audiences at the expense of quality.

“We’re taking advantage of people’s inherent short attentions spans,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that negative content on HomeSnacks garners drastically more interest online. Negative articles include lists of the worst, most dangerous or laziest places to live in particular states.

“I can only read so much in a day. ... If I can find 10 things interesting to read, if nine out of 10 are clickbait, viral, fluffy like the stuff we do at HomeSnacks, that’s less time I spend on New York Times or USA Today or any other reputable source of news,” Johnson said. “I think in the big picture there’s a ton of attention stealing sites like ours.”

Zippia, Johnson said, is different. A more career-focused site, it lists information about different career paths, best places to find certain jobs and, of course, the happiest locations in particular states.