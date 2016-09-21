The article was the most shared Facebook post ever on Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street’s page.
Happiest mid-sized in America: That’s the designation career-advice website Zippia gave Lee’s Summit last month. The site looked at several factors, including education level, home-ownership rate and employment levels in 300 different cities.
Lee’s Summit came out on top, and it’s no surprise residents were enthusiastic about sharing the news.
It reached four times as many people as the previous most popular post on Downtown Lee’s Summit’s page.
“I think a lot of people had a lot of pride in sharing that,” said Donnie Rodgers, executive director of the DLSMS, a nonprofit that promotes the downtown area. “It’s a very welcoming community. I think that’s one of the best things about Lee’s Summit.”
The city’s amenities attract residents from neighboring cities. Danielle Brooks, a resident of Blue Springs, was recently downtown for a stop at the Neighborhood Cafe.
“I like the square,” Brooks said. “It’s peaceful and fun, especially during (Downtown) Days.”
The festival, held annually in late spring, is one of Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street’s larger events. The group also organizes farmers markets, the mayor’s tree lighting and Fourth Friday events.
“We want to create that sense of place, sense of community,” Rodgers said. “I think a lo of stuff we do is creating those memories and connections (people) have with their hometown.”
Nick Johnson, a spokesman for Zippia, said that Zippia’s posts tend to be widely shared.
“People share things that are regional in nature more than they do anything else,” Johnson said.
The seven factors author Chris Kolmar analyzed before naming Lee’s Summit the happiest mid-sized city were education level, unemployment rate, commute time, cost of living, marriage rate, home-ownership rate and poverty rate.
Kolmar found 59 percent of Lee’s Summit residents are married and 72 percent are homeowners. The unemployment rate is at 5.4 percent. Kolmar used estimates from the 2010–2014 American Community Survey for statistics.
Lee’s Summit finished ahead of runner-up Broken Arrow, Okla.
Susan Barngrover, a psychologist practicing in Lee’s Summit, defined happiness as feeling content in one’s pursuit of life goals and familial relationships.
“Most people seeking treatment say they want to be happy, but really they want to be at ease and engaged and content,” Barngrover said.
And though Zippia’s date included multiple economic factors, Barngrover said after a certain threshold, people’s income becomes irrelevant to their happiness.
“I see many people fairly well off in Lee’s Summit, but they’re still looking for something else besides money,” Barngrover said.
Still, the distinction as happiest mid-sized city in the country, though difficult to measure, has drawn praise.
City Manager Steve Arbo said the article confirmed his view of the city.
“Many times, people have told me that they are fortunate to have found Lee’s Summit as their home,” Arbo said. “There is a definite high happiness factor in Lee’s Summit.”
Dawn Bell, a project manager in the city’s development center, called the downtown area vibrant. She lived in the city for three years before moving away, but she is currently hoping to move back into town.
Joe Frogge, a plans examiner in the center, said he moved to the city for its schools but stayed for the amenities. He called the parks department the best he’s seen.
Bell and Frogge added the development center was restructured about two years ago in an effort to allow businesses to easily communicate with the city.
“It makes it easier for developers to get through our process,” Frogge said.
Bell added: “Which leads to more jobs.”
Bobbi Jo Phillips, a Lee’s Summit resident, lives down the street from her mother. She and her mother go to church together, and Phillips said the community outreach she sees from other parishioners is indicative of the city’s happiness.
“A lot of people ... help out in the community, and I think that’s what matters, when everyone comes together,” Phillips said. “When people are struggling, but you have neighbors willing to reach out, I think it makes it a happy place.”