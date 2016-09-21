New regs could allow luxury pet motel, neon signs

A Belton couple wants to open luxury dog boarding in Lee’s Summit, prompting the city to look at amending its ordinances to allow more leeway for such businesses.

Lee’s Summit also is considering easing requirements to allow more neon signs in downtown.

The Community and Economic Development Council on Sept. 14 recommended approval of several amendments to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance, which will go to the Planning Commission on Oct. 11 and then to the full City Council.

Donnie Rodgers, director of Lee’s Summit Downtown Main Street, said the Neighborhood Café is among the businesses that would like to display a neon sign. He noted downtown already has one historic neon sign, the Hartley Heart, which is well maintained and attractive.

Rodgers said his organization visited Washington, Mo., which has a thriving downtown with many neon signs.

Councilwoman Diane Forte asked if the signs were “eye-appealing.”

“It wouldn’t be Las Vegas down here,” Rodgers responded.

Another change to the ordinance could offer people a new place to board their pets.

Stephanie Mayer-Haddadi and Andrew Haddadi are considering a location at 951 Wildwood Drive, where there is an existing building. But current city regulations won’t allow an outdoor exercise area for dogs in the planned commercial district.

Their goal is to open a pet resort unlike any in the area, she said.

Mayer-Haddadi said she’d talked to a couple of adjacent property owners who did not object to the plan, but had not heard from the owners of The Summit Grill.

Animals would be taken outside for supervised play periods during the day, Mayer-Haddadi said.

She said other communities are allowing such pet resorts in commercial areas through special-use permits.

“It’s been done in Overland Park and it’s working for them,” she said.

Director of Development Bob McKay said that under current regulations, a “pet motel” would be allowed in a planned commercial district, such as the corridor along North Douglas Street or Missouri 291.

“It’s the outdoor board or outdoor exercise that is not allowed,” McKay said.

McKay said exercise yards would not be a problem if the city imposes certain conditions, one being that they not be any closer than 100 feet from an outdoor seating area or a property line adjacent to residential uses.

Commercial planned districts are common in the city and often back up next to neighborhoods.

“We have a lot of them in Lee’s Summit,” McKay said.

The amended ordinance would allow exercise yards, with the distance stipulations.

He said it has worked in other communities.

McKay said he didn’t know how his proposed amendment directly affects the proposed resort on Wildwood because he hasn’t measured the distance for that particular location.

“I have to look at how it would affect businesses throughout the area,” McKay said.