Library district asks voters for tax increase

Library officials are having a series of “Coffee and Conversation” to explain the plan and answer questions, including a meeting 7-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Colbern Road Branch, 1000 NE Colbern Road.

• Renovations of the Lee’s Summit Branch, with expansion of about 20 to 30 percent of its 17,500 square feet. The space would include an outdoor reading area, and a new program room and collaboration space.

• Doubling the space of the Colbern Road branch to about 30,000 square feet. The branch would add a drive-up window, renovate exterior and interior, and offer dedicated space for the library’s Square One program, which helps entrepreneurs start new businesses.

• A new east Lee’s Summit Branch. The one-story, 15,000- to 20,000-square-foot building would include a drive-up window for book drops, an outdoor reading area, designated areas for children and teenagers and public-use computers.

The Mid-Continent Public Library is proposing an 8-cent increase in its property tax levy, now 32 cents on each $100 of assessed value, to pay for renovations and operations of its library system. In Lee’s Summit, the projects include:

It’s the simple rule of supply and demand: As the community grows, so does the demand for books.

To keep up, Mid-Continent Public Library plans to add a third branch in Lee’s Summit, if it can get voter approval.

Steven Potter, director of the library system, said the library district hasn’t had an increase in its tax rate since 1983.

The library’s current budget is $40 million annually. If a new levy is approved by voters, it will increase by $10 million.

On Nov. 8, it will ask voters for an 8-cent increase on its property tax levy. Library officials and volunteers have started a series of informational meetings in Lee’s Summit and elsewhere to explain the plans. The levy is now 32-cents on each $100 of assessed value.

If it passes, the two branches in Lee’s Summit will get renovations to provide more meeting spaces and outdoor courtyards, and east Lee’s Summit would get a new branch to serve that fast-growing area, Potter said.

He said that as library consumers needs have changed, there’s a need for more “collaboration” rooms and computer labs. Groups using such rooms could include book clubs or small businesses. He said that with more groups and active programming, the library needs rooms where it can hold activities.

He said the tax increase would cost the owner of a $150,000 house an additional $22.80 on their property taxes, less than the average $27 cost of a book.

“For the price of one hardcover book per household, we can do incredible things,” Potter said.

The library system covers several counties and has 35 branches, 31 of those with buildings and four located within other facilities.

In addition to books, music and movies, the branches have computers for public use and subscribe to databases for business and entrepreneurs. One service allows elementary and high school students to get online help with their homework from noon to midnight. Career Online allows dropouts to complete their high school education, or earn certifications for jobs.

Many of its resources can be accessed online. “We’re no longer just a warehouse for books,” Potter said.

“It’s a really big do-over,” said Potter.

He said the library district has 790,000 residents and last year had 9 million items checked out, its second busiest year.

Since 1983, its last tax increase, the system has met its budgets through growth in the tax base and innovations in technology. It added electronic kiosks for people to check out books on their own. Officials changed its system for storing its collection in branches to minimize shipping books, saving costs.

Potter said those steps allowed the library to “right size” its staff through attrition and cut costs.

Potter said that Lee’s Summit, south Blue Springs and small towns east of the city are some of the fastest growth spots in the district, and that east Lee’s Summit would be a preferable place to add another branch. The exact location hasn’t been decided.

Potter said if the new levy doesn’t pass, the system won’t be shutting down branches, but it will have to reevaluate its plans for the future. As buildings age, there will be increased maintenance costs, so the district will be only doing basic repairs instead of renovations. It won’t close branches, but could scale back hours and days of operation and cut some services, he said.

Joycelyn Burgo, vice-president of the library’s trustee board, said the library is valuable because of the librarians and services that can assist people with various projects.

While businesses like Amazon can move popular books, they concentrate on what’s profitable.

“Those businesses are about doing what sells. The library is there for me,” Burgo said.

She said she’s seen how the library administration has been diligent about finding ways to be efficient, while adding programs and services that reach out to communities.

Burgo, of Lee’s Summit, said her family came to the U.S. from Central America when she was 4. Her father insisted on the family having three things: The Encyclopedia Britannica, the complete collection of Dr. Seuss, and a library card. It helped her and her siblings to get their educations and become successful, Burgo said.

“This library card is a powerful thing,” said Burgo, who has been a board member for 15 years.

She said the Tutor.com service, available free through the library, is a big help to her children.

“I haven’t had math for years. I can’t help them, and who do you call at 10 p.m.?” Burgo said. “It’s been a life-saver.”