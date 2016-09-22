Downtown business group will offer gift cards

September 22, 2016 

Starting Oct. 3, in time for the holiday season, shoppers and their friends will be able to purchase gift cards that can be used at roughly 50 businesses in downtown Lee’s Summit.

The cards, which can be purchased for any amount from $10 to $500, are available online or at the Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street office, 13 S.E. Third St., from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. The online address is downtownLS.org/giftcard.

The program is funded through the Downtown Lee’s Summit Community Improvement District and requires no additional fee or computer costs for business owners. Interested businesses should call 816-246-6598 or email info@downtownLS.org.

