Robin Blakely chosen for Forbes group

Robin Blakely, CEO of Creative Center of America in Lee’s Summit, has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

As a Forbes Coaches Council member, Blakely can tap into a number of benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit leadership articles and tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com. Council members also have access to people, benefits and expertise that can help them grow their businesses — as well as a concierge who provides one-on-one support.

Blakely, of Lee’s Summit, has worked with clients on public relations, marketing and related endeavors for more than two decades. She is the author of four business books, which include “PR Therapy” and “Crossing the Troll Bridge.”

In a news release, Blakely said she has provided training and support to more than 900 cause leaders and at least 250 authors and artists.

“I am proud to be acknowledged by this wonderful organization for the work I have done to help make professional dreams happen faster for companies, causes and creatives,” Blakely said in a news release.

“The invitation to join Forbes Coaches Council cements my leadership role in an industry that I truly love.”

Forbes partnered with the founders of the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for business professionals in a variety of industries. Members are selected by each council’s community team.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, said the group’s mission is “to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”