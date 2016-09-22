A grand Exit

I will be the first to admit I was never much into puzzles.

Piecing together a thousand-piece puzzle of the clear blue sky sounded awful to me as a kid.

And while we had some lying around the house as a youngster, I was always more of a board game guy – Monopoly, Sorry, Stop Thief – those kinds of games. Some skill. A lot of luck. And whatever you could get away with when your siblings weren’t watching.

As a 42-year-old dad, I have learned to embrace the finer point of puzzles in all forms – mainly ones featuring ponies of all colors, “Frozen” characters or, well, more ponies. Seeing my daughter think through the process of completing them is fascinating. And for me, I’ve gained a new respect for those master puzzlers.

So while the board games and puzzles are still fun as an adult, the universe has gone and given us something even better – escape rooms. These wonders of adulthood allow us to problem solve, use reason, logic, superstition, judgment, lucidity and (sometimes forceful) teamwork to solve a series of riddles and problems to get out of a room in a determined amount of time.

At The Exit Room in Lee’s Summit, that time is exactly one hour. Sixty minutes to learn to work together and “game” your way out of the room.

My first experience at The Exit Room – an impressive building on Market Street in downtown Lee’s Summit that has undergone serious rehab and finish inside – was with a mixed group. Some friends. Some newcomers (to me).

We hit one of the rooms – Midnight at Ravenloft – and were able to put some serious skills to work to escape with about five minutes left on the clock. And no, I am not offering clues here (although if you “check in” on social media, they will throw one your way).

Not long after, I accompanied a different group to tackle The Heist room. We didn’t exactly escape (in time at least). Still on our list are The Surgery and Legacy Lost rooms. I am determined to beat the clock on those.

Now, The Exit Room features a fifth room, The Grey Project, which is an alien adventure of sorts. This room goes to further solidify the absolutely astounding entertainment venue the Arbuckle family has put together in Lee’s Summit.

Open not even a year yet, The Exit Room has thousands of people through its doors for this unique gaming experience. Each weekend 700 to 800 people descend on downtown Lee’s Summit (many from outside our ZIP codes) to try their hands at escaping.

Having taken a “test” group through The Grey Project recently, I can tell you this room is the most captivating and compelling (to me) yet. And for the Arbuckle family, it was born out of something every business desires: necessity.

“Opening a fifth room was never a hesitation for us,” China Arbuckle said. “Having served more than 35,000 customers in our first nine months, we knew we had to grow to meet the overwhelming demand.”

Greg Arbuckle was one of the chief “designers” of The Grey Project room. Talking to Greg after we successfully navigated the room, you can tell he has a mind for this stuff and probably not only succeeded at puzzles, but he’s likely the guy who won at Clue every single time.

“We believe that a great escape room should have gameplay that is both fun and challenging, and have intensely immersive set design,” Greg noted. “Creating an entertaining escape room that will challenge adventurers’ skills and wits through well-designed gameplay is only accomplished by fusing the gameplay with set design that draws the players into a new world, if only for 60 minutes. Using both game design and set design together as the room’s core foundation, we built an adventure that feels congruent from one element to the next.”

Look for a refresh or launch of a few new rooms every calendar year, too.

It’s yet another element that makes our downtown truly a destination. When a family like the Arbuckles combines ingenuity and imagination with real investment, our business district and all of Lee’s Summit ultimately wins.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.