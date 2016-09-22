Person arrested in death of Harrisonville woman found in I-49 ditch

A person of interest has been taken into custody in the death investigation of a Harrisonville woman whose body was found Sunday along Interstate 49, according to law enforcement officials.

The Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Thursday that the person of interest had been brought in for questioning the day before and remains in custody. Investigators also recovered a vehicle thought to be connected to the case.

A Metro Squad was activated to investigate the death after passers-by saw the body of Megan Wheeler, 32, of Harrisonville on Sunday morning in a ditch alongside Interstate 49 and Peculiar Drive. Investigators have said they think Wheeler was walking home on Peculiar Drive when she was struck by a vehicle.

Wheeler was a mother of four — two boys and two girls.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said Tuesday that the Metro Squad had received more than a dozen tips via the TIPS Hotline and have worked about 50 leads in the case.

No charges had been filed Thursday morning. Investigators said they were working with Cass County prosecutors.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings