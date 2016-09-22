Person arrested in death of Harrisonville woman found in I-49 ditch

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.comSeptember 22, 2016 

Megan Wheeler, 32, was found dead Sunday along Interstate 49. Investigators said they believed Wheeler had been hit by a vehicle and that a person of interest was in custody.

CASS COUNTY SHERIFF&RSQUO;S OFFICE

A person of interest has been taken into custody in the death investigation of a Harrisonville woman whose body was found Sunday along Interstate 49, according to law enforcement officials.

The Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Thursday that the person of interest had been brought in for questioning the day before and remains in custody. Investigators also recovered a vehicle thought to be connected to the case.

A Metro Squad was activated to investigate the death after passers-by saw the body of Megan Wheeler, 32, of Harrisonville on Sunday morning in a ditch alongside Interstate 49 and Peculiar Drive. Investigators have said they think Wheeler was walking home on Peculiar Drive when she was struck by a vehicle.

Wheeler was a mother of four — two boys and two girls.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said Tuesday that the Metro Squad had received more than a dozen tips via the TIPS Hotline and have worked about 50 leads in the case.

No charges had been filed Thursday morning. Investigators said they were working with Cass County prosecutors.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service