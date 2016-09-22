A decorated history: Leopold Gallery turns 25

During the event the gallery will give art demonstrations and show an exhibition of works by Allan Chow and MJ Rigby, as well as show student art from Paseo Academy and Sumner Academy.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 30. The event will commemorate Leopold’s 25 years in business and serve as a way to thank the community for helping to build the gallery’s and local artists’ success.

Before Lisa McCarty buys a piece of art, it must speak to her.

“I buy art that appeals to me in some way on an emotional level,” the Lee’s Summit resident said.

And at the Leopold Gallery, in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City, the artwork talks.

“I don’t know if I have a favorite,” McCarty said. “I like everything I have for different reasons.”

Its founder, Paul Dorrell, said that though the art scene in the area was in its infancy in the early ’90s, “that’s changed dramatically.”

He dubbed the explosion in local artists’ popularity a “regional renaissance.”

“Most Midwestern cities are going through it at the same time. We’re fed up with importing culture from the coasts,” Dorrell said. “Artists will stay (in the Midwest) if people will buy their art.”

Enter Dorrell, who has built a career on linking artists’ works to buyers. He’s sold to corporations and celebrities alike — Steven Spielberg, the Royals and Warner Brothers among them. But he’s also introduced Lee’s Summit residents to pieces they value enough to invest in.

“There’s good art and bad art, but do you know the difference between the two?” McCarty said. “An art gallery can be intimidating, but Paul’s very approachable, and I feel like I can ask questions and there’s no such thing as a stupid question.”

Peter Goulet, another Lee’s Summit client, discovered his favorite artist through the gallery. The late Arlie Regier made a living out of collecting stainless steel scraps and transforming them into found-object opuses.

“It’s the ultimate imagination,” Goulet said.

Regier’s son, Dave Regier, has continued his father’s aesthetic, and Goulet recently purchased a stainless steel violin made by the younger Regier.

“The one that really wiped me out was this violin,” Goulet said. “It’s an exact reproduction of a violin, entirely in stainless steel and it weighs 15 to 20 pounds.

“When artists find something that is an interesting twist on the way the world works, they have to go with it, and that’s what the Regiers have done now for years.”

McCarty said one piece she purchased from the gallery, a painting by Brian Hinkle, reminds her of her hometown of Collins — a small town in south-central Missouri.

The piece is titled “Eureka, Kansas” and depicts a quiet neighborhood where hay bales linger in a yard beneath bare-limbed trees.

“My grandfather used to work out in the fields baling hay in the summer, and that’s what I see when I look at it,” McCarty said.

Mentoring students of the arts

Dorrell’s Educational Foundation has raised more than $80,000 and has helped to inspire local teenage artists to continue creating art even after high school.

Each September, Dorrell takes students from two schools, Sumner Academy and Paseo Academy, on a field trip.

“They are art magnet school but are underfunded,” Dorrell said. “They get a fraction of the budget other schools get. They’re not like a Lee’s Summit or Blue Valley.”

Dorrell said he donates $10,000 to each school per year and mentors students, aiming to impart to them that college can be a realistic possibility.

“Paul has been our strongest source of community support and professional mentoring,” said Pamela Sahl, department chairwoman at the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts.

One student that Dorrell mentored is now attending the Kansas City Art Institute to study film and illustration. Felix Maull commended Dorrell’s sustained dedication as a mentor.

“Paul really looks at the whole person and gives of his time all day,” Maull said. “He takes the time to help us set goals, plans field trips for us to go out in the city and in the prairielands to get fabulous images to help ignite our imagination so we can create art.”